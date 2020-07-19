All apartments in Panama City
803 E 10th Ct. Unit A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

803 E 10th Ct. Unit A

803 East 10th Court · (850) 769-5775 ext. 144
Location

803 East 10th Court, Panama City, FL 32401
Glenwood Addition

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 803 E 10th Ct. Unit A · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
-- - Spacious, well kept home, convenient to Bay Medical Center, shopping, and dining. This home is a 1 bedroom 1 bath with a , perfect for lounging, and an open kitchen, great for entertaining. Home also includes small entry into living area and single car driveway in front of unit. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important. School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information. Deposit is the same as one month’s rent. Pets allowed with owner approval and a $150.00 NON-REFUNDABLE pet fee applies per pet. Breed restrictions apply.
***DUPLEX SHARED LAUNDRY ROOM WITH STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER CAPABILITIES ONLY***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5009079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 E 10th Ct. Unit A have any available units?
803 E 10th Ct. Unit A has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 803 E 10th Ct. Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
803 E 10th Ct. Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 E 10th Ct. Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 E 10th Ct. Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 803 E 10th Ct. Unit A offer parking?
No, 803 E 10th Ct. Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 803 E 10th Ct. Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 E 10th Ct. Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 E 10th Ct. Unit A have a pool?
No, 803 E 10th Ct. Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 803 E 10th Ct. Unit A have accessible units?
No, 803 E 10th Ct. Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 803 E 10th Ct. Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 E 10th Ct. Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 E 10th Ct. Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 E 10th Ct. Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
