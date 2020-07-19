803 E 10th Ct. Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

-- - Spacious, well kept home, convenient to Bay Medical Center, shopping, and dining. This home is a 1 bedroom 1 bath with a , perfect for lounging, and an open kitchen, great for entertaining. Home also includes small entry into living area and single car driveway in front of unit. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important. School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information. Deposit is the same as one month’s rent. Pets allowed with owner approval and a $150.00 NON-REFUNDABLE pet fee applies per pet. Breed restrictions apply.

***DUPLEX SHARED LAUNDRY ROOM WITH STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER CAPABILITIES ONLY***



No Cats Allowed



