4012 Woodridge Rd
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:22 AM

4012 Woodridge Rd

4012 Woodridge Road · (850) 233-7926
Location

4012 Woodridge Road, Panama City, FL 32405
Woodridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4012 Woodridge Rd · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
For rent! 3 BR|2 BA Home in Lynn Haven ~ 1 Car Garage - For Rent! Immaculate 3 BR, 2 BA home with one car garage in Lynn Haven. The home was just updated with new flooring, fresh paint and updated bathrooms and kitchen. Spacious master bedroom with en suite bath and large walk-in closet. Split bedroom plan; The living room has vaulted ceiling and fireplace that opens up to the dining nook and kitchen. Kitchen features new granite counters, plenty of cabinet/counter space, includes refrigerator, stove/oven, and dishwasher. Laundry room attached; Two additional bedrooms and shared bath. Covered, screened patio and fenced back yard perfect for grilling and relaxing. **Pets negotiable upon approval with $250 non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 Woodridge Rd have any available units?
4012 Woodridge Rd has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4012 Woodridge Rd have?
Some of 4012 Woodridge Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 Woodridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4012 Woodridge Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 Woodridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4012 Woodridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4012 Woodridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4012 Woodridge Rd does offer parking.
Does 4012 Woodridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 Woodridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 Woodridge Rd have a pool?
No, 4012 Woodridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4012 Woodridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 4012 Woodridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 Woodridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4012 Woodridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4012 Woodridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4012 Woodridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
