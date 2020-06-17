4012 Woodridge Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

For rent! 3 BR|2 BA Home in Lynn Haven ~ 1 Car Garage - For Rent! Immaculate 3 BR, 2 BA home with one car garage in Lynn Haven. The home was just updated with new flooring, fresh paint and updated bathrooms and kitchen. Spacious master bedroom with en suite bath and large walk-in closet. Split bedroom plan; The living room has vaulted ceiling and fireplace that opens up to the dining nook and kitchen. Kitchen features new granite counters, plenty of cabinet/counter space, includes refrigerator, stove/oven, and dishwasher. Laundry room attached; Two additional bedrooms and shared bath. Covered, screened patio and fenced back yard perfect for grilling and relaxing. **Pets negotiable upon approval with $250 non-refundable pet fee.



(RLNE5649563)