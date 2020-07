3825 RUNNER STONE DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 4 1/2 YR OLD ALL BRICK HOME*OPEN & BRIGHT* FULLY FENCED*CORNER LOT ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC*4 BEDROOM/2 BATH*OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH CEILING FANS IN ALL BEDROOMS*WALKING DISTANCE TO DIXON INTERMEDIATE AND SIMS MIDDLE SCHOOLS*HIGH CEILINGS*SPLIT MASTER SUITE WITH GARDEN TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER* DOUBLE SINKS*WALKIN CLOSET*KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS * STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES WITH GRANITE ISLAND AND LOTS OF BEAUTIFUL CABINETRY* PRIVATE CORNER LOT WITH COVERED PATIO. AVAILABLE JULY 10, 2020. SMALL PET UPON APPROVAL. NO SMOKERS!