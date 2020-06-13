Apartment List
/
FL
/
ocean city
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:50 AM

42 Apartments for rent in Ocean City, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2397 Placid Drive
2397 Placid Drive, Ocean City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2132 sqft
Shopping for a long term rental in Fort Walton Beach? Check out this incredible 3BR/3BA townhome on Garnier Bayou. Unfurnished and rental ready, this great space offers mesmerizing bay views and even comes with a dock and boat slip.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Scranton Street
105 Scranton Street, Ocean City, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1955 sqft
105 Scranton Street Available 07/01/20 Fantastic Floor Plan in Fort Walton Beach! - Walk in to this home to a well sized living/dining area. Moving into the kitchen which features granite countertops, back splash, and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean City
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arium Emerald Isle is a luxury apartment complex on the Emerald Coast near Elgin Air Force Base. Furnished corporate apartments available. Spacious floor plans and designer interiors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Bayou
1 Unit Available
245 Beal Parkway
245 Beal Parkway Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
245 Beal Parkway Available 06/15/20 Large Ranch Home - Offering a home in centrally located in the heart of Fort Walton Beach, this home's cozy living room features hardwood flooring and a gorgeous fireplace.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ferry Park
1 Unit Available
316 Yacht Club Drive NE
316 Yacht Club Drive Northeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2097 sqft
Large Home Centrally Located in Fort Walton Beach in WaterFront Neighborhood - Offering a newly renovated home in the highly sought after waterfront neighborhood of Lakeland Heights.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1710 Conservation Trail #304
1710 Conservation Trl, Wright, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1710 Conservation Trail #304 Available 07/02/20 The Residences at Cypress Preserve Beautiful 1B/1B Apartment in FWB in Pristine Nature Setting! - Apartment & Community Features Flexible Lease Terms for Military Military Discount Fitness Center Pet

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Ferry Park
1 Unit Available
34 Iowa Drive
34 Iowa Drive Northeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1410 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Fort Walton Beach is set in a quite neighborhood yet minutes away from the beaches of Okaloosa Island! Kitchen has gorgeous granite counter tops, Kenmore ''Ultra'' stainless appliances including refrigerator, gas
Results within 5 miles of Ocean City

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
763 Barley Port Lane
763 Barley Port Lane, Wright, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2269 sqft
Fort Walton Beach's Premier Gated Subdivision w/Community Pool! Hurry Homes in this Subdivision Rent QUICKLY!~This Upscale 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Custom Home Features the Open Living Concept you have been Looking for!~ Custom ''Wood Look'' Vinyl Plank

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Mary Esther
1 Unit Available
29 E Lane Drive
29 Lane Drive, Mary Esther, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1134 sqft
AVAIL: 6/19. FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MO. RENT CAN BE BROKEN UP IN 2 MO. INSTALLMENTS IF QUALIFIED. SORRY, NO PETS/SMOKING ALLOWED.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Beal Parkway
1 Unit Available
119 SE Beal Parkway
119 Beal Pkwy SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This middle unit offers a private balcony, stainless steel kitchen appliances, silestone countertops, walk in closets, ceramic tile floors, relaxing whirlpool tub, solid metal roofing, and a full size washer and dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Oakland
1 Unit Available
32 NW Reed Place
32 Reed Pl NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1711 sqft
Available June 15th Lovely all brick home centrally located. 1700sq. ft. 4 bedroom 2 bath home featuring tile floor throughout dining and kitchen. Large back yard for pets or entertainment. No smoking in home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1325 Greendale Avenue
1325 Greendale Avenue, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
996 sqft
AVAIL: 7/10. FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MO. RENT CAN BE MADE IN 2 MO. INSTALLMENTS IF QUALIFIED. SORRY, NO PETS/SMOKING ALLOWED.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1871 Heartland Drive
1871 Heartland Drive, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1080 sqft
Available July 1st!.. .Great looking home close to shopping, schools, and military bases. Well maintained with newer appliances. If you are wanting an affordable home in Fort Walton? This is it!. Early move in available upon request.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
East Miracle Strip
1 Unit Available
113 SE Brooks Street
113 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1833 sqft
WATERFRONT TOP END UNIT WITH AWESOME VIEW!!! Sought out condo on the sound and downtown area. Three bedrooms with each having their own bathroom. Spacious living room and master bedroom with patio doors leading to the balcony with view of the Sound.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1850 Norwood Court
1850 Norwood Ct, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
960 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION, ENERGY EFFICIENT, UTILITY ROOM, OPEN FLOORPLAN, LOTS OF LIGHT.IST FLOOR HAS PATIO, 2ND FLOOR HAS BALCONY. CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW. Available Jun 5

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
895 Silverwood Court
895 Silverwood, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
960 sqft
CERAMIC TILE FLOORS IN KITCHEN, FOYER, AND BOTH BATHROOMS. VERY LARGE INTERIOR UTILITY ROOM WITH EXTRA SPACE FOR STORAGE. DOWNSTAIRS UNITS HAVE NICE PATIO AREA. MUST SEE! NO PETS.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
716 Randall Roberts Road
716 Randall Roberts Road, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
2118 sqft
Location, Location, and Location! Don't get stuck in traffic on 98!Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home with private office (office could be 4th bedroom).

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bayou Poquito
1 Unit Available
35 Birch Avenue
35 Birch Avenue, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2516 sqft
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom Home in Poquito Bayou - This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a 2 car garage has been tastefully renovated and is nestled on a large lot in Poquito Bayou near the public boat launch and parks! From the moment you

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1710 Conservation Trail #107
1710 Conservation Trl, Okaloosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1710 Conservation Trail #107 Available 07/06/20 Cypress Preserve Beautiful 1B/1B Apartment in FWB in Pristine Nature Setting! - Apartment & Community Features Flexible Lease Terms for Military Military Discount Fitness Center Pet Friendly Vaulted

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hurlburt Field
1 Unit Available
1705 Conservation Trail #202
1705 Conservation Trl, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1285 sqft
1705 Conservation Trail #202 Available 07/01/20 The Residences at Cypress Preserve Beautiful 3B/2B Apartment in FWB in Pristine Nature Setting! - Apartment & Community Features Flexible Lease Terms for Military Military Discount Fitness Center Pet

1 of 19

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Kenwod
1 Unit Available
940 Central Ave Unit 13
940 Central Avenue, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1180 sqft
Roomy two story townhouse with large living room with cozy brick fireplace. Both bedrooms have full bath. Split bedrooms (first and second floor). Wooden deck off first floor bedroom and fenced back yard. Available March, 28th!
Results within 10 miles of Ocean City

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Eglin Air Force Base
1 Unit Available
309 S Bayshore Drive
309 South Bayshore Drive, Valparaiso, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2733 sqft
Great 2-story water access property with lots of privacy. Four Bedrooms with Large Office/Study/Game-room, Two Living Areas and a completely Remodeled kitchen, newer paint scheme and flooring downstairs, .

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Destin
1 Unit Available
150 Bent Arrow Drive
150 Bent Arrow Drive, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous end unit right next to the pool, a fenced yard, and covered porch....

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
111 21St Street
111 21st Street, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
999 sqft
Centrally located single family home in Niceville with fenced in yard, florida room, renovated kitchen and 3 bedrooms. Pets okay on approvalRenter must carry renters insuranceOwner is licensed Realtor*
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ocean City, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ocean City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Ocean City 3 BedroomsOcean City Apartments with Balcony
Ocean City Apartments with GarageOcean City Apartments with Parking
Ocean City Dog Friendly ApartmentsOcean City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLEnsley, FLFort Walton Beach, FLMiramar Beach, FL
Laguna Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL
Wright, FLBagdad, FLMary Esther, FLNiceville, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLGonzalez, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of West Florida
Pensacola State College