Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Shopping for a long term rental in Fort Walton Beach? Check out this incredible 3BR/3BA townhome on Garnier Bayou. Unfurnished and rental ready, this great space offers mesmerizing bay views and even comes with a dock and boat slip. The floor plan is spacious and open with high ceilings that help to create an airy feeling. Convenient to both Eglin and Hurlburt Air Force Base. We are sorry, this rental is not pet-friendly.