Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:03 PM

2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard

2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard · (850) 226-7201
Location

2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard, Navarre, FL 32566

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAIL: 6/15. FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MO. RENT CAN BE MADE IN 2 MO. INSTALL. IF QUALIFIED. SORRY, NO PETS/SMOKING. Covered front entrance. Open floor plan. 2 living areas to enjoy. Home features lots of great upgrades: garbage disposal, micro-hood, security system, breakfast bar, pantry, fireplace, cathedral ceilings & NEWER interior paint, roof & water heater. Split bedroom plan. Master w/ walk in closet, garden tub & double vanity sinks. New carpet in the bedrooms/living room, luxury vinyl plank/tile in the rest of the home. Inside utility room w/ shelving & washer & dryer included. 2 car garage w/ auto opener & pull down stairs. All electric! Off back of home you have an open patio for relaxing/entertaining. Privacy fenced backyard w/ lawn pump/sprinkler system on timer for easy lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard have any available units?
2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard have?
Some of 2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Navarre.
Does 2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
