2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

AVAIL: 6/15. FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MO. RENT CAN BE MADE IN 2 MO. INSTALL. IF QUALIFIED. SORRY, NO PETS/SMOKING. Covered front entrance. Open floor plan. 2 living areas to enjoy. Home features lots of great upgrades: garbage disposal, micro-hood, security system, breakfast bar, pantry, fireplace, cathedral ceilings & NEWER interior paint, roof & water heater. Split bedroom plan. Master w/ walk in closet, garden tub & double vanity sinks. New carpet in the bedrooms/living room, luxury vinyl plank/tile in the rest of the home. Inside utility room w/ shelving & washer & dryer included. 2 car garage w/ auto opener & pull down stairs. All electric! Off back of home you have an open patio for relaxing/entertaining. Privacy fenced backyard w/ lawn pump/sprinkler system on timer for easy lawn care.