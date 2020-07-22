Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

59 Apartments for rent in Myrtle Grove, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Myrtle Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
7071 LAKE JOANNE DR
7071 Lake Joanne Dr, Myrtle Grove, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1300 sqft
Built new in 2016!! Beautiful three bedroom apartment with two full baths. Nine foot ceilings and modern styling. Large kitchen that include appliances fridge, dishwasher and stove . Washer and dryer hookups in all apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Myrtle Grove

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst
5128 Teakwood Drive
5128 Teakwood Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1080 sqft
Remodeled gem in Pinehurst subdivision. New paint throughout, like-new appliances, counter tops, and remodeled bathrooms. This home has a fenced back yard with open patio, one car garage and extra wide drive for parking.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Lillian Woods
9125 SEBRING DR
9125 Sebring Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2983 sqft
Large home in Lillian Woods coming available DATE for lease! This 4BD/3BA home has an open floor plan that includes a living room, family room, formal dining room, and even sunroom! The kitchen features white countertops with black granite

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Villages at Marcus Lake
3160 TWO SISTERS WAY
3160 Two Sisters Way, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2162 sqft
Spacious 3BR/2.5BA home featuring gorgeous ceramic tile in family room, dining room, kitchen and bathroom. Large kitchen has breakfast bar with abundant cabinetry, counter space and plant ledges.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Mayfair
157 W. Garfield Drive
157 Garfield Dr, West Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$995
1401 sqft
4/2 Cozy rental home in Pensacola - Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Pensacola. The home has tile and carpet flooring throughout. The kitchen has a beautiful back-splash.
Results within 5 miles of Myrtle Grove
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridgewood
464 Shiloh Drive
464 Shiloh Drive, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2242 sqft
Updated 3/2 in Pensacola - Beautiful, updated, and conveniently located, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will delight. Giant oaks shade both the front and back yard and provide a natural setting to this home that is perfect.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
357 S E St
357 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1542 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 357 S E St in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1640 W ROMANA ST
1640 West Romana Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$920
756 sqft
Downtown Pensacola 2 bedroom cottage plus a study, located off Garden St and convenient to Beaches and downtown.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Avondale
5672 HERMOSA CIR
5672 Hermosa Circle, Bellview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1646 sqft
Close to Blue Angel & NAS Pensacola! Freshly painted interior. Wood-look vinyl plank & tile floors. Living room with ceiling fan. Family/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen. Split master suite with ceiling fan & two closets. Inside laundry.

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Coral Village
1091 ANTIGUA CIR
1091 Antigua Circle, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1452 sqft
THIS CORAL VILLAGE HOME IS LARGER THAN IT MAY APPEAR. LOCATED ON LAST ROAD IN CORAL VILLAGE AND COMPLETE WITH LARGE BACKYARD WITH OPEN PATIO, AND EXTRA PARKING AREA. THIS IS A MUST SEE HOME!! IT'S VACANT. AVAILABLE TO NOW TO RENT. DOG UNDER 40 LBS.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Beach Haven
401 LOWNDE AVE
401 Lownde Avenue, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2504 sqft
Unobstructed view of Bayou Grande! Beautiful waterview home with lots of upgrades. Fully furnished. Tile entry downstairs. Hardwood floors on main living level.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Yorkshire Estates
5604 SCOTLAND TER
5604 Scotland Terrace, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1231 sqft
Just minutes from back gate of NAS! Vinyl plank & tile floors throughout. Living room with ceiling fan. L-shaped breakfast nook & dining area. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry. 11x22 screen porch with tiled floor. Laundry hook-ups in garage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Floridian
6480 SARASOTA ST
6480 Sarasota Street, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1850 sqft
Fabulous home with brand new carpet throughout! Limit of 2 Roommates and both must individually qualify *** INTERIOR FEATURES: Very open concept with large open living room and dining room which also includes a breakfast nook ~ Kitchen overlooks

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
2512 GULF BREEZE AVE
2512 Gulf Breeze Avenue, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1682 sqft
You will fall in love with this nice open floor plan 3BD/2BA home with a 2 car garage. There is close to 1700 sq.ft. of living space and large fenced in backyard.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2802 W GONZALEZ ST
2802 West Gonzalez Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1824 sqft
Come check out this large 3BD/2BA in Pensacola! This house spans an impressive 1,824 sq feet and features a large living room and kitchen with new appliances and gas hot water heater.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1606 N BAYLEN ST
1606 North Baylen Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1634 sqft
Fabulous Downtown Pensacola duplex!! Your opportunity to lease the downstairs of this remodeled, historic Pensacola duplex tucked in North Hill.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Manchester
925 BARKLEY ST
925 Barkley St, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2725 sqft
Beautiful home in Desirable Manchester!! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Hardwood Floors in main living space ~ HUGE open Living Room with Wood burning Fireplace (as-is) ~ Kitchen is so large, you can fit a full sized table to seat 8! Granite Countertops, Gas

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
355 S E ST
355 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1542 sqft
Beautiful condo located in the much desirable downtown Pensacola area. You'll find the exciting lifestyle you've been dreaming of and enjoy luxury living at it's finest. Warm and welcoming feel.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
9549 LARAMIE DR
9549 Laramie Drive, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1490 sqft
This home has it all; minutes from NAS, the Sugar White Beaches of Perdido Key and Great Schools! Upon entering the home you will appreciate the 9' ceilings throughout and the vaulted ceiling in the family room to give a very spacious feeling.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Peppermill
10124 PEPPERTREE CT
10124 Peppertree Court, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
Large family room with cathedral ceilings! This home is cozy as well as light and bright. Nice open family room and dining area connect to the open kitchen which has beautiful laminate wood flooring, lots of cabinet space and bright kitchen window.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pensacola
327 N REUS ST
327 N Reus St, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1060 sqft
This fully furnished Executive 2 bedroom-2 bath - 1060 sq ft.home is 4 blocks from Palafox St. One year minimum lease agreement required.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
4206 W JACKSON AVE
4206 West Jackson Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1107 sqft
Huge fenced in yard! Brick siding! Detached garage/storage! Large carport added! Great family home!

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Maui Garden
10312 WAILUKU DR
10312 Wailuku Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2513 sqft
7 MONTH LEASE ONLY - 4BR/2BA rental home with a pool in Pensacola, Florida! The garage is not included. This fully furnished brick home offers a spacious, open floor plan with multiple sitting areas.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Myrtle Grove, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Myrtle Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

