This adorable cottage located in Miramar Beach Florida. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with new toilets, lighting, sinks and appliances. The home features tile in the living room, kitchen and bathrooms and carpet in the bedrooms. There is a food pantry and plenty of cabinets. The master has a large walk in closet. Close to shopping and the outlet mall. Just a few miles to the beach. There is a separate laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. Call today to schedule your private showing! No smoking is permitted. Pets accepted subject to owner approval with a non-refundable pet fee.