Last updated July 12 2020

28 Apartments for rent in Milton, FL with parking

1 Unit Available
6201 COTTAGE WOODS DR
6201 Cottage Woods Drive, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1411 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a fenced backyard. Close to schools, parks, dining, shopping and much more.

1 Unit Available
6165 BROAD WING CT
6165 Broad Wing Court, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1604 sqft
Beautiful brick home close to shopping, dining, great schools, military base and much more. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a fireplace and fenced backyard. Pets on approval with a $250 fee per pet. Available for September 1st.

1 Unit Available
6946 CEDAR RIDGE CIR
6946 Cedar Ridge Circle, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
Popular subdivision in the heart of Milton. All new tile floors, fully equipped kitchen, open floor plan. Master suite features garden tub and separate shower. Other amenities include fireplace, inside laundry, 2 car garage with auto opener.
Results within 1 mile of Milton

1 Unit Available
5854 Chi Chi Circle
5854 Chi Chi Cir, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2550 sqft
New Flooring and Fresh Paint! Beautiful 4/3 with over 2,500 sq ft in the Tanglewood Oaks golf course subdivision in Milton.

1 Unit Available
6020 BRECKENRIDGE DR
6020 Breckenridge Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2583 sqft
Awesome country living with a touch of class. Great 4BR/2BA Rental Home in Breckenridge - Nice quiet neighborhood, convenient to everything.
Results within 5 miles of Milton

1 Unit Available
Berry Place
4502 FISKE ST
4502 Fiske Street, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1973 sqft
Contemporary 3 bedroom 2 bathroom all brick home built in 2013!! This gorgeous home is located in Ashley Place Subdivision in Pace, close to I-10 and more! Featuring over 1900 sqft of living space and spacious 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
5693 TREVINO DR
5693 Trevino Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
2196 sqft
GOLF COURSE HOME - WONDERFUL 4BR/2BA ON GOLF COURSE. RELAX ON THE SCREENED LANAI OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE - LARGE GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE & PLANT LEDGES, SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH ABUNDANT CABINETRY.

1 Unit Available
4473 Nora Ave
4473 Nora Avenue, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1401 sqft
Pool Home in Pace - Great Find! - Welcome home to 4473 Nora Ave! Stepping inside the front entry way you are met with tile flooring and an open living room and connection to the kitchen.

1 Unit Available
5246 PEACOCK DR
5246 Peacock Dr, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
Super Cute Duplex located in Milton ~ Off Hwy 90 and Spencer Field Rd~ Inside features 700 sq.ft. of living space. NO carpet in the entire home! Living room ~ Eat in Kitchen with fridge and stove! Water/sewer and lawn care is included in rent.

1 Unit Available
5547 Berryhill Rd
5547 Berryhill Road, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1311 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom Home Convenient to Everything - This great 3 bedroom home is located on Berrryhill Rd, with a short commute to the Interstate, Whiting Field, Shopping, and Hospital.

1 Unit Available
4639 SANTA ROSA DR
4639 Santa Rosa Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1578 sqft
Check out this charming brick home located in Pace~ Close to HWY 90, restaurants and shopping! Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout ~ Kitchen is a nice size with lots of cabinets and includes a fridge, stove, and dishwasher~ Formal dining and

1 Unit Available
4879 Spencer Oaks Blvd
4879 Spencer Oaks Boulevard, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2557 sqft
4879 Spencer Oaks Blvd Available 07/24/20 4 Bedroom in Spencer Oaks Subdivision - Great 4 bedroom home in Spencer Oaks, located in the heart of Pace.

1 Unit Available
Berry Place
5682 Crestwood Dr
5682 Crestwood Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
5682 Crestwood Dr Available 08/15/20 Duplex located off Avalon Blvd - easy access to interstate! - Convenient to I-10 & Whiting. Living room with ceiling fan. Fully equipped kitchen. Inside laundry with washer & dryer hook-ups.

1 Unit Available
4075 BUFORD LN
4075 Buford Lane, Bagdad, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1372 sqft
Available August 1st. SHORT TERM RENTAL ONLY! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is offered at $400 per week or $1,350 per month short term rental. No pets allowed.

1 Unit Available
5400 HWY 90
5400 Hwy 90, Pea Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
896 sqft
Great Central Pace Location For Rent! This Totally Renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom nearly all brick home is located on a full 2 acres of tranquility and was freshly renovated with new flooring, paint and all stainless steel appliances! This home

1 Unit Available
Berry Place
4207 GOLDEN DR
4207 Golden Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
849 sqft
This little home has a lot of extras that are sure to entice. All utilities and satellite tv are included, and the home can come partially furnished making it perfect for those who like to travel light (Furniture can be removed, if preferred).
Results within 10 miles of Milton

1 Unit Available
5719 Guinevere Ln
5719 Guinevere Ln, Avalon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1585 sqft
In Milton, 3/2, 1585 sq.ft. - BRAND NEW HOME! A 3 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms/ 2 car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops, center island, large walk in pantry and plenty of storage in the shaker white cabinets.

1 Unit Available
Berry Place
3977 Omega St
3977 Omega Street, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1510 sqft
Well Maintained 3/2 In Pace - Great Schools - Great 3 bedroom home in Genesis Park, conveniently located just off Hwy 90 and Chumuckla Hwy. Situated in a highly desirable school zone, this home is worth checking out.

1 Unit Available
Berry Place
3300 GLENEAGLES DR
3300 Gleneagles Drive, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2612 sqft
Meticulously kept home for rent in the desirable Stonebrook community. Nestled in the heart of Pace, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath sits on the Stonebrook golf course with full access to the neighborhood pool and tennis court.

1 Unit Available
3662 MACKEY COVE DR
3662 Mackey Cove Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2818 sqft
Three-story Waterview home in Northeast Pensacola off fabulous Scenic Hwy (great 1/2 way point between both bases!) Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking tiled living room with fireplace.

1 Unit Available
Baybrook
7604 BROOK FOREST DR
7604 Brook Forest Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1878 sqft
Fresh paint, new flooring, well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage, inside laundry, privacy fenced back yard, easy access to interstate and beaches.

1 Unit Available
Baywoods
7382 BAYWOODS LN
7382 Baywoods Lane, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1797 sqft
Great home located in desirable Scenic Hwy area of Baywoods S/D, just south of I-10.

1 Unit Available
5764 Guinevere Lane
5764 Guinevere Ln, Avalon, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1791 sqft
BRAND NEW HOUSE - Near Avalon Middle and Bennett Russell Elementary - AVAILABLE NOW! Take advantage of this 4 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms/ 2 car garage in Cambria Subdivision.

1 Unit Available
Woodcliff
4620 SHADESVIEW DR
4620 Shadesview Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2075 sqft
CUL DE SAC - BEAUTIFUL LOCATION - WOODCLIFF - PARK NEARBY! ---------- INTERIOR:NEWER CARPETING - FIREPLACE - ENTER THROUGH THE GATED COURTYARD - PASS THROUGH THE LEADED GLASS FRONT DOOR TO THE ENTRANCE FOYER.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Milton, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Milton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

