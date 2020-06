Amenities

in unit laundry some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom furnished apartment located in the heart of downtown Micanopy. This place looks like a loft apartment in NY city. Everything is brand new from the furniture to the designer bathroom and master suite. Sleeps 4 with fold out couch and It includes an amazing fully fenced backyard. It is Move-In Ready water included. 6 months lease or less available. Washer and Dryer included.