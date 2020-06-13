Apartment List
76 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Matlacha, FL

Finding an apartment in Matlacha that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11665 Island AVE
11665 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently monthly rentals. Welcome to the Bayside Charmer! This spacious gulf access waterfront home is ideal for your vacation get away complete with spacious dock for your boat.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2555 Cay CV
2555 Cay Cove Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Super nice, clean & comfy waterfront gulf access updated home with 2 bedrooms, both with queen beds, 2 full baths & sofa bed for extra guests. Can sleep 2-6 comfortably.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2781 Geary ST
2781 Geary Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Available monthly. Welcome to the "Angler's Den".

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2759 Bruce ST
2759 Bruce St, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Here's your opportunity to book your spot in paradise.
Results within 5 miles of Matlacha
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Trafalgar
3 Units Available
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Royal Tee Golf Club. These smoke-free homes offer granite countertops, lots of storage, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, playground, gym, fire pit and trash valet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2303 Southwest 21st Terrace
2303 Southwest 21st Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1857 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4923 Flamingo Dr.
4923 Flamingo Drive, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Pine Island Bungalow - Two bedroom, two bathroom home located in Flamingo Bay on Pine Island. Storage room outside. Comes furnished with yard care. Community offers pool, clubhouse and boat ramp. Pets allowed with approval. (RLNE5743012)

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2473 Verdmont Ct
2473 Verdmont Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2031 sqft
Do you want to impress your friends and family with the Sandoval address? Well this is a great place to start! PLUS...

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
2012 Savona PKY W
2012 Savona Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Short Term Rental Pool Home with Spa - This is Florida living! -AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON - Freshly renovated, Key West style home features porcelain tile throughout, NEW granite counter tops everywhere and NEW light fixtures.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1628 SW 13th ST
1628 Southwest 13th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
AVAILABLE NOW!! This home offers a spacious great room concept with 3 bedrooms plus den (the den has a closet and can be use as a 4th bedroom) , 2 bathrooms, a laundry room, jack, and Jill bathroom, master his/her closet and two car garage.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
506 NW 38th PL
506 Northwest 38th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - Waterfront Cape Coral Pool home available for rent!  This beauty is situated on a pristine street with gorgeous homes surrounding. This home offers 3 bedrooms 3 full baths and 3 car garage with a boat dock with lift.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2537 Verdmont CT
2537 Verdmont Court, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Come see this almost brand new home that is located in one of the Premier Communities in ALL of Cape Coral.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Mariner
1 Unit Available
317 El Dorado BLVD N
317 El Dorado Blvd N, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
Charming brand new 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom single family home with excellent open space full of natural light, the huge windows will allow you to enjoy the views and will make you feel extremely comfortable at this house, excellent location close

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
2619 NW 11th ST
2619 Northwest 11th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath home. Huge living room and dining room. Screened in lanai and pool area. Yard fenced in. UTILITIES INCLUDED: None PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1128 SW 11th CT
1128 Southwest 11th Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Make this home YOUR home. We do not have weight restrictions for pets, but there are breed restrictions. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-fundable pet fees include: $250/per pet non-refundable fee / $25 per pet rent each month.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
844 SW 17th ST
844 Southwest 17th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
Great home with cathedral ceiling, vinyl flooring and open kitchen featuring refrigerator, dishwasher, and range. This home also has a screened lanai. Make this home YOUR home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1704 SW 19th PL
1704 Southwest 19th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
WOW property will be ready for June 05th! This home greets you with a beautiful paver driveway, 3 car garage, and an amazing curb appeal. Nicely landscaped this home boasts instant appeal.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
2807 SW 31st LN
2807 Southwest 31st Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,191
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
2830 SW 43rd ST
2830 Southwest 43rd Street, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Available in June. It is not everyday you get a chance to live in one of the finest homes in Cape Coral. Experience 'La Dolce Vita' in this 4 Bedroom 4 Bath home on the spreader canal.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2676 Bellingham CT
2676 Bellingham Court, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Yes it's in Sandoval, one of the most desired gated communities in the city of Cape Coral. Fantastic 2 story luxury residence with plenty of room to roam, both inside and outside. Huge back yard perfect for yard games and it overlooks a private lake.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1302 Southwest 15th Place
1302 Southwest 15th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1409 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 11

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
26 NW 29th PL
26 Northwest 29th Place, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
This highly desired 4/2 NW CAPE, move in ready.

1 of 22

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
2516 SW 22nd PL
2516 Southwest 22nd Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
READY FOR MOVE IN! 3/2 with DEN and POOL in DESIRABLE SW CAPE. NEW EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR PAINT. Newer AC.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Matlacha, FL

Finding an apartment in Matlacha that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

