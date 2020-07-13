Apartment List
80 Apartments for rent in Lynn Haven, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lynn Haven apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Glen
1412 Thurso Road
1412 Tharso Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2558 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* Lynn Haven Mowat Highlands-Two story 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath custom home. Kitchen with ceramic counter tops, island, breakfast bar and adjacent dining area.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hammocks
3044 Meadow Street
3044 Meadow Street, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1150 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military and first responders* This townhome offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, Kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, screened in porch, and a 1 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2602 Ravenwood Court
2602 Ravenwood Court, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1670 sqft
2602 Ravenwood Court Available 07/27/20 - Spacious Lynn Haven town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2603 Ashlee Way
2603 Ashlee Way, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
For rent! Unfurnished 3 BR|2 BA Lynn Haven Home w/ Garage! - For rent! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated in the heart of Lynn Haven near schools, local restaurants and grocery.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Redfish Way
111 Redfish Way, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1915 sqft
Executive 3 BR/2 BA Home by North Bay Haven at Villages of Mill Bayou! - Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept floor plan in the heart of Panama City! The home is located next to North Bay Haven Charter Academy and the

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hammocks
3009 Hawthorne Place
3009 Hawthorne Place, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1573 sqft
3009 Hawthorne Place Available 07/17/20 - This home is located in Lynn Haven in the Hammocks Subdivision. Home includes a community pool with key access. Features an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1001 Baldwin Rowe Circle 1001
1001 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1702 sqft
1001 Baldwin Rowe Cir - Baldwin Rowe townhome in a beautifully landscaped gated community. Two story with the master on the main living level. Views to the lake. It has two separate heat pumps, one upstairs and one downstairs.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Pine Forest Estates
503 Redbird St.
503 Redbird Street, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1824 sqft
-- - Beautiful newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath oversized family/den/entertainment room with fireplace, low maintenance brick and vinyl construction home is conveniently located in the desirable in Lynn Haven.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Hammocks
3602 Bay Tree Rd
3602 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2228 sqft
Large very nice 4bd 2.5ba home in the Hammocks. - Large very nice 4bd 2.5ba home in the Hammocks. Formal living, dining, and family rooms; kitchen with new granite counters and new stainless appliances, breakfast area.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
113 Redfish Way
113 Redfish Way, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1835 sqft
This beautiful 2017 home is move-in ready. Featuring an open floor plan, an abundance of natural light, LVP floors, arched doorways, trey ceilings, and more. The kitchen is spacious with subway backsplash, granite counters, an island and pantry.
1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bylsma Manor Estates
4209 Florence Tolsma Way
4209 Florence Tolsma Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1609 sqft
Bylsma Manor 4209 Florence Tolsma Way - 3/2 in Bylsma Manor, stainless appliances, custom cabinets, crown molding, custom paint, electric fireplace, trayed ceilings, tile & hardwood flooring. Jetted tub, separate shower, double vanity.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greentree Heights
2540 E 37th Plaza
2540 East 37th Plaza, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1120 sqft
- *25% off deposit for active military* This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Kitchen has a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Living room equipped with a fireplace. Master bath has double sink vanities.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northgate
618 Gabriel Street
618 Gabriel Street, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1690 sqft
618 Gabriel Street Available 08/06/20 - This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, located near shopping and dining. Large partially fenced in back yard, with an open patio. Fresh paint and new flooring. Living room equipped with a fireplace.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bylsma Manor Estates
4215 Florence Tolsma Way
4215 Florence Tolsma Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1357 sqft
4215 Florence Tolsma Way - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1357 sq ft. Built in 2013. Kitchen has solid surface counters and tiled back splash. Stainless Appliances. Upgraded cabinets. Fireplace-electric.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bylsma Manor Estates
4207 Florence Tolsma Way
4207 Florence Tolsma Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2433 sqft
4207 Florence Tolsma Way - Beautiful brick home located in Bylsma Manor Estates in North Panama City just past the 23rd St / Hwy 231 corridor.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Venetian VIllas
3919 Verona Circle
3919 Verona Circle, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1406 sqft
3919 Verona Circle Available 07/15/20 -- - Located in the much desired community of Venetian Villa in Panama City, this beautiful completely remodeled 2 story 3 bedroom 2 bath home is convenient to shopping, dining, the best schools and centrally

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland City
2708 Amelia Ave
2708 Amelia Avenue, Springfield, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2221 sqft
-- - Located in the much desired community of Highland City in Panama City, this beautiful completely remodeled 1 story 5 bedroom 3 bath home is convenient to shopping, dining, the best schools and centrally located to the Worlds Most Beautiful

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Riverside
3931 Indian Springs Road
3931 Indian Springs Road, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3112 sqft
Live in Luxury! Stunning home withopen concept 1st floor with tile flooring, granite, custom cabinets, beautiful arches and accents, surround-sound, gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves, soaring ceilings, and full of windows.

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Riverside
3917 Indian Springs Road
3917 Indian Springs Road, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2546 sqft
LOTS of SPACE in this beautiful 4 bedroom home in Riverside, a great planned community with beautiful trees, sidewalks and a cool lay-out that has all of the homes facing a green space area so you can sit on your front porch and speak to the

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Woodridge
4012 Woodridge Rd
4012 Woodridge Road, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1370 sqft
For rent! 3 BR|2 BA Home in Lynn Haven ~ 1 Car Garage - For Rent! Immaculate 3 BR, 2 BA home with one car garage in Lynn Haven. The home was just updated with new flooring, fresh paint and updated bathrooms and kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Plantation Park
4039 Brook Stone Drive
4039 Brook Stone Drive, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1533 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Panama City.
1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
44 Units Available
Palm Vista
322 S Burkett Dr, Callaway, FL
1 Bedroom
$860
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
900 sqft
Here, in our beautiful and quiet community, you can truly relax and enjoy nature. You will love the carefree atmosphere at Palm Vista Apartments while your needs are fully met by our wonderful Management and Maintenance Team.
1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Spring Gate
1500 Spring Gate Dr, Panama City, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Gate Apartments provides one of the most affordable and convenient apartment complexes in Panama City, Fl. Our spaciously designed studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments give you the quality and comfort you deserve.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lynn Haven, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lynn Haven apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

