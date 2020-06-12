Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:43 AM

77 Apartments for rent in Lynn Haven, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
762 Cason Circle
762 Cason Cir, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1702 sqft
Beautiful new construction home located in the quiet neighborhood, Andrews Plantation, Lynn Haven, FL. This home is located in one of four cul de sacs on Cason Circle which provides a very large backyard that is privacy fenced.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Forest Glen
1 Unit Available
1412 Thurso Road
1412 Tharso Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2558 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*Lynn Haven Mowat Highlands-Two story 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath custom home. Kitchen with ceramic counter tops, island, breakfast bar and adjacent dining area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3044 Meadow Street
3044 Meadow Street, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military and first responders*This townhome offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, Kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, screened in porch, and a 1 car garage.*No Pets*

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3009 Hawthorne Place
3009 Hawthorne Place, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1573 sqft
This home is located in Lynn Haven in the Hammocks Subdivision. Home includes a community pool with key access. Features an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle
203 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1654 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit with a large floorplan. Downstairs is open concept living with beautiful new LVP flooring, crown molding, 9 foot ceilings, and sliding glass doors to the screened back patio facing the lake.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lynn Haven
1 Unit Available
1002 Indiana Avenue
1002 Indiana Avenue, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1508 sqft
This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath, located in Lynn Haven. Close to schools, shopping, and dining. Equipped with a washer/dryer connection, and an enclosed patio.*7 month lease only then month to month**No Pets*

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Leisure Shores
1 Unit Available
2525 Country Club Drive
2525 Country Club Drive, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2500 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths and study, is located in Panama Country Club in Lynn Haven. Living room equipped with a gas fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2602 Ravenwood Court
2602 Ravenwood Court, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1670 sqft
2602 Ravenwood Court Available 07/05/20 - Spacious Lynn Haven town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1600 Marina Bay #409
1600 Marina Bay Dr, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1975 sqft
- WATERFRONT AT MARINA BAY CONDO 3 BEDROOM/3 BATHS - Panoramic views of North Bay abound from this 4th floor unit! Almost every room has floor-to-ceiling views of the Bay, from the master bedroom, living room, dining area, kitchen, and additional

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3620 Bay Tree Road
3620 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2357 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers a Gourmet kitchen with Corian counters, cherry cabinets, stainless appliances. The great room has built in serving bar and French doors leading to a screened in porch.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4512 Carla Lane- Lot Q
4512 Carla Lane, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
- 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Double wide in Lynn Haven. Front and rear porch all electric Central heat and air and appliances. Dishwasher and washer and dryer hook ups. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3474 Cherry Ridge Rd
3474 Cherry Ridge Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2050 sqft
3474 Cherry Ridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st -Beautiful home located in Lynn Haven in the Hammocks Subdivision with 4 BD and 2 1/2 BA - Available August 1st -Beautiful home in The Hammocks Subdivision with 4 BD and 2 1/2 BA, formal

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1201 Baldwin Rowe Circle
1201 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1702 sqft
1201 Baldwin Rowe Circle - This 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhome is located in the Baldwin Rowe community. It features wood floors in the living room and tile in the kitchen and dining area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
106 Shoreview Drive
106 Shoreview Drive, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2011 sqft
106 Shoreview Drive Available 07/01/20 Executive 3 BR/2 BA Home by North Bay Haven at Villages of Mill Bayou! - Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept floor plan in the heart of Panama City! The home is located next to North

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3077 Meadow St.
3077 Meadow Street, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
-- - Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in the Hammocks, maintenance free living in a great area of Lynn Haven. Enjoy the pool and all the amenities of the Hammocks.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
502 Baldwin Rowe Circle
502 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1562 sqft
Baldwin Rowe Townhome - The interior offers a large open living area downstairs, hardwood floors, 9 ft. ceilings, granite tile counters, crown molding & a large screened porch. Upstairs has a split bedroom plan each with their own ensuite.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1001 Baldwin Rowe Circle 1001
1001 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1702 sqft
1001 Baldwin Rowe Cir - Baldwin Rowe townhome in a beautifully landscaped gated community. Two story with the master on the main living level. Views to the lake. It has two separate heat pumps, one upstairs and one downstairs.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir
1602 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1562 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bdrm Townhouse! For Sale or For Rent! - Property Id: 226186 SEIZE THE OPPORTUNITY to own one of Baldwin Rowe's townhomes on the pond! This home won't last long, so act fast! Ideally located between Panama City & Lynn Haven, this

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Pine Forest Estates
1 Unit Available
503 Redbird St.
503 Redbird Street, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1824 sqft
-- - Beautiful newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath oversized family/den/entertainment room with fireplace, low maintenance brick and vinyl construction home is conveniently located in the desirable in Lynn Haven.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3602 Bay Tree Rd
3602 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2228 sqft
Large very nice 4bd 2.5ba home in the Hammocks. - Large very nice 4bd 2.5ba home in the Hammocks. Formal living, dining, and family rooms; kitchen with new granite counters and new stainless appliances, breakfast area.
Results within 1 mile of Lynn Haven

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
4021 Oak Forest Drive
4021 Oak Forest Drive, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1661 sqft
Truly the best neighborhood in Panama City. There's always something to do in Riverside Park. This home was custom built by the owner.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
3931 Indian Springs Road
3931 Indian Springs Road, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3112 sqft
Live in Luxury! Stunning home withopen concept 1st floor with tile flooring, granite, custom cabinets, beautiful arches and accents, surround-sound, gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves, soaring ceilings, and full of windows.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Woodridge
1 Unit Available
4038 Woodridge Road
4038 Woodridge Road, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1324 sqft
LIKE NEW Townhome centrally located in the Panama City area, just off Northshore Rd.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Greentree Heights
1 Unit Available
2540 E 37th Plaza
2540 East 37th Plaza, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1120 sqft
*25% off deposit for active military**1/2 off first months rent*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Kitchen has a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Living room equipped with a fireplace. Master bath has double sink vanities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lynn Haven, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lynn Haven renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

