Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

3602 Bay Tree Rd

3602 Bay Tree Road · (850) 872-7473
Location

3602 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL 32444
Hammocks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3602 Bay Tree Rd · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large very nice 4bd 2.5ba home in the Hammocks. - Large very nice 4bd 2.5ba home in the Hammocks. Formal living, dining, and family rooms; kitchen with new granite counters and new stainless appliances, breakfast area. Large master bedroom, His/Her walk-in closets; master bath double vanity, tiled shower, water closet. Laundry room w/ newer washer/dryer. Covered back porch w/ swing. 2 car garage has a new generator and newer mower for your use. Sorry no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5557075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3602 Bay Tree Rd have any available units?
3602 Bay Tree Rd has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3602 Bay Tree Rd have?
Some of 3602 Bay Tree Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3602 Bay Tree Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3602 Bay Tree Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 Bay Tree Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3602 Bay Tree Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynn Haven.
Does 3602 Bay Tree Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3602 Bay Tree Rd does offer parking.
Does 3602 Bay Tree Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3602 Bay Tree Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 Bay Tree Rd have a pool?
No, 3602 Bay Tree Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3602 Bay Tree Rd have accessible units?
No, 3602 Bay Tree Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 Bay Tree Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3602 Bay Tree Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3602 Bay Tree Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3602 Bay Tree Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
