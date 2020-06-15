All apartments in Lynn Haven
3077 Meadow St.

3077 Meadow Street · (850) 769-5775 ext. 144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3077 Meadow Street, Lynn Haven, FL 32444
Hammocks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3077 Meadow St. · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
-- - Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in the Hammocks, maintenance free living in a great area of Lynn Haven. Enjoy the pool and all the amenities of the Hammocks. This home offers raised ceilings, extra kitchen cabinets, screened porch, upgraded hardware and lighting fixtures. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important. School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information.
Deposit is the same as the rent. No pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3836584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3077 Meadow St. have any available units?
3077 Meadow St. has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3077 Meadow St. currently offering any rent specials?
3077 Meadow St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3077 Meadow St. pet-friendly?
No, 3077 Meadow St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynn Haven.
Does 3077 Meadow St. offer parking?
No, 3077 Meadow St. does not offer parking.
Does 3077 Meadow St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3077 Meadow St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3077 Meadow St. have a pool?
Yes, 3077 Meadow St. has a pool.
Does 3077 Meadow St. have accessible units?
No, 3077 Meadow St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3077 Meadow St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3077 Meadow St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3077 Meadow St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3077 Meadow St. does not have units with air conditioning.
