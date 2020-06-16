1425 Inverness Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- 4 Bedroom 3 bath home available in the Mowat Highlands subdivision. The interior features of this beautiful home include decorative crown moulding, LVP flooring, a foyer entrance, formal dining room, large living room with electric fireplace, separate formal living room / den, & kitchen with dining area. The master bedroom is over-sized and the ensuite bathroom has a double vanity, jacuzzi tub, separate shower, and a huge walk-in closet. The bedrooms on the other side of the house are joined together by a Jack & Jill bathroom.All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.

School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information.

Deposit is the same as the rent.Pets allowed with owner approval and NON REFUNDABLE pet fee applies per pet. Breed restrictions apply.



(RLNE5756919)