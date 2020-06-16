All apartments in Lynn Haven
Location

1425 Inverness Road, Lynn Haven, FL 32444
Mowat Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- 4 Bedroom 3 bath home available in the Mowat Highlands subdivision. The interior features of this beautiful home include decorative crown moulding, LVP flooring, a foyer entrance, formal dining room, large living room with electric fireplace, separate formal living room / den, & kitchen with dining area. The master bedroom is over-sized and the ensuite bathroom has a double vanity, jacuzzi tub, separate shower, and a huge walk-in closet. The bedrooms on the other side of the house are joined together by a Jack & Jill bathroom.All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information.
Deposit is the same as the rent.Pets allowed with owner approval and NON REFUNDABLE pet fee applies per pet. Breed restrictions apply.

(RLNE5756919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Inverness Road have any available units?
1425 Inverness Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynn Haven, FL.
Is 1425 Inverness Road currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Inverness Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Inverness Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 Inverness Road is pet friendly.
Does 1425 Inverness Road offer parking?
No, 1425 Inverness Road does not offer parking.
Does 1425 Inverness Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Inverness Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Inverness Road have a pool?
No, 1425 Inverness Road does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Inverness Road have accessible units?
No, 1425 Inverness Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Inverness Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 Inverness Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Inverness Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Inverness Road does not have units with air conditioning.
