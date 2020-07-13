Apartment List
65 Apartments for rent in Lower Grand Lagoon, FL with parking

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Biltmore Beach
5817 S. Lagoon Dr
5817 South Lagoon Drive, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1008 sqft
5817 S. Lagoon Dr - Home on S. Lagoon. 3 bedroom, 1 bath. Nice view of the lagoon from the large deck. Located across from public boat ramp. Extra parking for a boat on the side. Has city water and septic tank No Pets Allowed (RLNE4345478)
Results within 1 mile of Lower Grand Lagoon
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
The Place at Grand Lagoon
7120 Patronis Dr, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment complex offers an array of one, two and three bedrooms. Features include renovated kitchens, private entrances, carpeting, hardwood floors, high ceilings, brushed nickel fixtures, on-site maintenance, accent walls and more.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2205 Walosi Way M203
2205 Walosi Way, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bedroom, 2 bath with Balcony, Detached Garage - Available Mid-March - Renting Now! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with balcony and detached one- car garage. Rent includes water/trash sewer, basic cable and wifi.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Pines
8901 Laird Street
8901 Laird St, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 --- 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom FURNISHED home located in Panama City Beach.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2203 Walosi Way L202
2203 Walosi Way, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
Studio
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath ~ Flat with detached garage - (RLNE5818083)

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Pines
2301 Anne Avenue
2301 Anne Ave, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1103 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/7/20! 3Bedroom/ 2Bathroom with an attached garage located on Panama City Beach. 2301 Anne Avenue has many upgrades including stainless steel kitchen appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring with custom ceramic tile in the bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Lower Grand Lagoon
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
18 Units Available
The Pines
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
14 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1150 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
12 Units Available
Cabana West
302 Cabana Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1408 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Enjoy the on-site media room, conference center and courtyard. Relax on the sands of nearby Bahama Beach. Have easy access to Panama City Beach Parkway.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Waterfall
101 Enchantment Falls Lane
101 Enchantment Falls Lane, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2093 sqft
This Waterfall townhome is located in a perfect location that is close to the beach, shopping, restaurants, and features a community pool! This home offers 10' ceilings and a large single car garage.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
8700 FRONT BEACH Road
8700 Front Beach Road, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1908 sqft
PLEASE CONTACT: Amir @ 850-276-0429 to apply. These townhome-style condos have all the same great amenities and Luxury that you would expect from an upscale community like Island Reserve. These 2-story townhomes boast 3 bedrooms/3.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Waterfall
7471 Shadow Lake Drive
7471 Shadow Lake Dr, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1496 sqft
Great little community townhome with access to a lake, a community pool, and a soon to be built recreational complex.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Gulf Coast Highway
1753 Annabella's Drive
1753 Annabellas Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
1753 Annabella's Drive Available 08/01/20 Lakefront Townhome Near Pier Park and Beaches - The gated townhome community of Anaabella's is thoughtfully located on Back Beach Road just west of Hathaway Bridge and minutes from beautiful beaches and the

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2412 St Andrews Blvd #21
2412 Saint Andrews Boulevard, Pretty Bayou, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2233 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2412 St Andrews Blvd - Upscale gated townhouse community close to beaches, 23rd St. and St Andrews. This three bedroom townhome has a beautiful arched foyer entry with tiled floors and 9' ceilings.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Glades
270 S. Glades Trail
270 Glades Trail, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1668 sqft
270 S. Glades Trail Available 08/01/20 For Rent! 3BR/2BA Home in The Glades! - "For more info please go to sandseekerrealty.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301
324 East Beach Drive, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
664 sqft
Third Floor Bay Front Cove Harbor Condo. One bedroom condo with views! Water, Sewer, Trash, Basic Cable included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Community pool, boat dock, beach and awning areas. Stack-able washer and dryer. Sorry no pets.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3001 W 10th Street
3001 West 10th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy beautiful sunsets from private balcony.First class condo with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and much more. UnFurnished. Outdoor fireplace and garage parking. Walk to area restaurants and shops.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Emerald Coast Club
219 Coquina Shell Way
219 Coquina Shell Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1308 sqft
Available September 1st 3BD/2BA Home w/1 car Garage in the Palm Cove neighborhood. Gated off of Hutchinson Blvd in Panama City Beach Rent includes: Trash, 2 pools, playground, lawn care and a security guard at night.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Hidden Pines
408 Hidden Island Drive - 2
408 Hidden Island Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1809 sqft
408 Hidden Island Dr., Panama City Beach, FL 32408 Monthly Rental Rate: $2,400.00 3 Bed - 2 Bath Size: 1,809 sq ft. Available: July 15, 2020 Year built: 2004 Description 12+ month lease terms/Availabl July 15th.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Bunkers Cove
240 Harmon Avenue, 211
240 Harmon Avenue, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come back to the Cove and enjoy the simple elegance of waterfront living...Beautiful, fully restored waterfront apartment community with spectacular views of Masselina Bayou in the Cove.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
13700 Panama City Beach Pkwy
13700 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
964 sqft
Beautiful first floor condo with gated entrance, gym, pool and playground. Great beach location behind Carrabas. 2 bed/2 bath with granite counters and stainless appliances in kitchen. Garbage, water and sewer are included in rent.
Results within 10 miles of Lower Grand Lagoon
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
44 Units Available
Palm Vista
322 S Burkett Dr, Callaway, FL
1 Bedroom
$860
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
900 sqft
Here, in our beautiful and quiet community, you can truly relax and enjoy nature. You will love the carefree atmosphere at Palm Vista Apartments while your needs are fully met by our wonderful Management and Maintenance Team.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
14 Units Available
Parkside at the Beach
17225 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,362
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1401 sqft
Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve. We have a full selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, with a variety of different floor plans for you to choose from.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lower Grand Lagoon, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lower Grand Lagoon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

