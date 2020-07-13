/
Last updated July 13 2020
214 Apartments for rent in Lely, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
5595 Rattlesnake Hammock RD C13
5595 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1019 sqft
COZY TWO BEDROOM CONDO. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND CROWN MOLDING IN EVERY ROOM. JUST STEPS TO POOL , ENJOY THE SUNSETS BY LAKE AND TIKI HUT. AVAILABLE MID JULY, LAUNDRY ROOM JUST TWO DOORS AWAY
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Hibiscus Country Club
156 Pebble Beach CIR
156 Pebble Beach Circle, Lely, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1584 sqft
Come enjoy the summer in paradise at this lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom pool home in Lely Golf Estates. Be sure to entertain on your oversized lanai overlooking the lush backyard with tranquil sunset views.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Lely Country Club
267 DEERWOOD CIR
267 Deerwood Circle, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1134 sqft
Conveniently located in the beautiful LELY GOLF ESTATES community, this perfect 2 bedroom/2 bath vacation home in the GLENEAGLES condominium is easily accessible on the first floor and features bright, tastefully furnished rooms and a screened lanai
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Lely Country Club
701 AUGUSTA BLVD
701 Augusta Boulevard, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1125 sqft
*RENTED JAN 1 - MARCH 31 2021* Conveniently located in the beautiful LELY GOLF ESTATES community, this perfect 2 bedroom/2 bath vacation home in the EAGLEWOOD condominium is easily accessible on the first floor and features bright, tastefully
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD
5697 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1192 sqft
For Rent in Brook Pines Naples. Furnished, 2020 annual & off season rental available July 15th, 2020. Very well maintained & beautifully furnished, 2/2 bath condo, end unit, 1st floor condo with great room.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Lely Country Club
740 Augusta BLVD E
740 Augusta Boulevard, Lely, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1294 sqft
Condo is rented. First floor large corner unit - nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with tile throughout. Screened lanai 6.7' X 13' overlooking natural pond and water with golf course too. Kitchen recently updated with cabinetry and granite counter tops.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
131 Units Available
Sabal Bay
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,179
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
24 Units Available
Lely Resort
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1348 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3685 Amberly Circle D-105
3685 Amberly Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1115 sqft
*** ROYAL WOOD GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB *** *** SEASONAL* - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=r3nS6m3PSQw Located in desirable Royal Wood Golf and County Club.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sabal Bay
6427 Pembroke Way
6427 Pembroke Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2333 sqft
***NEW LISTING IN THE ISLES***GORGEOUS 3 BED / 2.5 BATH***POOL HOME***2 CAR GARAGE*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sBuj5BQArh2 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3625 Boca Ciega DR
3625 Boca Ciega Drive, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
903 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL $1,350 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with updated kitchen and bathrooms and beautiful views of the pool and golf course from the 3rd floor. Private screened balcony with sliding glass door entry from both kitchen and master bedroom.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
6267 Mandalay CIR
6267 Mandalay Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1495 sqft
This annual rental attached villa is being offered unfurnished. The community of Mandalay is conveniently located at Rattlesnake Hammock Rd and Santa Barbara Blvd.
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
9525 Avellino Way - 1, #2615
9525 Avellino Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1414 sqft
SHORT-TERM RENTAL. **AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021**. Treviso Bay 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo. Available for Seasonal Rental! Fully furnished/turnkey.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Sabal Bay
6549 Dominica DR
6549 Dominica Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2214 sqft
Take advantage of this incredible opportunity in one of Naples most up and coming communities! This beautifully designed 3 bedroom plus den, 3 bath home offers the luxurious lifestyle you have been looking for.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Sabal Bay
6446 Pembroke WAY
6446 Pembroke Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
2963 sqft
Lovely, upgraded, 3 bedroom plus den, 3 full bath, Jasmine Grand floor plan. Enter into the huge great room and behold the 14 foot ceilings. Cook in the large well-stocked kitchen. Entertain in the formal dining room.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3695 Amberly CIR
3695 Amberly Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1216 sqft
Ground floor condo in quiet Golf Course community in south Naples. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 Bath condo with a view of the 14th fairway from your screened Lanai. Golf membership is optional. In condo laundry, huge walk in closet.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Sabal Bay
4902 Andros DR
4902 Andros Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2781 sqft
$5,000 is off season price. Only Available May through November. Stunning, 3 bedroom plus den, 3 ½ bath, courtyard Pool home that promises you the ultimate in vacation luxury.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
9449 Italia WAY
9449 Italia Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
2553 sqft
This home in the magnificent community of Treviso Bay includes golf on a world class TPC golf course. The luxury does not stop there.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
9487 Piacere WAY
9487 Piacere Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2032 sqft
Includes a full golf membership! Built in 2013, this Sophia model includes 3 bedrooms, a den, 3 full bathrooms and has barely been lived in.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
9530 Piacere WAY
9530 Piacere Way, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1850 sqft
Single Family home with private pool and southern lake and preserve views in Treviso Bay. Transferable TPC Golf membership available. This 2 bedroom plus den home offers private Master Suite with view onto the pool.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
7429 Moorgate Point WAY
7429 Moorgate Point Way, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1900 sqft
Beautiful attached villa in Moorgate Point at Lely Resort! Enjoy this 3 bedroom 2 bath villa with fabulous pool and spa overlooking a lake and green space! Lots of space between your neighbors lanai for complete privacy! The Players Club is an
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Sabal Bay
7162 Dominica DR
7162 Dominica Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1563 sqft
*$3,495/Month SPECIAL RATE- JULY THROUGH OCTOBER* Welcome to the Isles of Collier Preserve, an award winning gated community of 2400 pristine acres, much of which is dedicated to natural habitats.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
9230 Veneto PL
9230 Veneto Place, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
2246 sqft
Largest Executive Golf Home in Treviso Bay. FULL GOLF Membership Transferred to renter. Beautiful Open Floor Plan with 2,300 sq.ft; 3 Bed + 2 Baths. Outdoor Pool , Spa and Summer Kitchen. Backs into Preserve and VERY luminous.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3615 Boca Ciega DR
3615 Boca Ciega Drive, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
966 sqft
GREAT VIEW OF THE 5TH GREEN, TURNKEY 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH END CORNER UNIT ON THE THIRD FLOOR WITH AN ELEVATOR. JUST 10 MINUTES AND YOU ARE IN DOWNTOWN NAPLES AND THE BEAUTIFUL BEACHES. GLASS ENCLOSED LANAI WITH A VIEW OF THE POOL.
