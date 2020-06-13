Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

118 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Laurel, FL

Finding an apartment in Laurel that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
328 Winfield Way
328 Winfield Way, Laurel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1100 sqft
Welcome to this 2 bedroom 2 bath vacation getaway located a few blocks from Nokomis Beach and Casey Key!! You'll find a spacious livingroom and dining room leading to the kitchen, a fabulous bright and light Florida room in addition to a very

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
209 Monet Pl
209 Monet Dr, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1663 sqft
Located in highly desirable Sorrento East, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home offer plenty of room to spread out.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
602 Cocoanut Crescent
602 Coconut Crescent, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
3000 sqft
Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home available for your vacation stay. Bring the family and invite friends; there's plenty of room for every one.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
215 RUBENS DRIVE
215 Rubens Drive, Laurel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1290 sqft
Top-grade interior, prime location, quality association, excellent value -- you will like this unit for sure. Modern, upgraded, kitchen and baths with new granite, lighting, and cabinetry. Freshly painted. Exquisite low-maintenance plank flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Laurel

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
705 Matland St
705 Matland Street, Nokomis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
3860 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 705 Matland St in Nokomis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
703 Matland Street
703 Matland Street, Nokomis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1068 sqft
Come see this delightful home in Nokomis Great opportunity to lease a 2 bedroom home, minutes from the beach, such a great location. Straight away you will notice how big the lot is for this home, huge backyard.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3521 CASEY KEY ROAD
3521 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1052 sqft
Gorgeous beach cottage and artist retreat, recently professionally decorated and ready for that perfect getaway. This house has a private 120 foot beach on pristine Casey Key.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3203 CASEY KEY ROAD
3203 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1467 sqft
Get away to the privacy of the Casey Key beach, and an unusual artist's retreat nestled right on the sand dunes. Master suite is on the second floor with views south down the beach and direct across the Gulf of Mexico.
Results within 5 miles of Laurel
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
The Rialto Apartments Venice
1 Plaza Mayor, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Featuring spacious 2 bedroom apartments with high quality finishes. Our location gives you access to the best Venice has to offer.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
25 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
$
58 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive June's rent for free, plus receive $750 off of July and August's rent when you move in by 6/30/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
141 Units Available
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1315 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
10908 Bull Rush Dr.
10908 Bullrush Dr, Venice Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3254 sqft
Sarasota National living the good life - Rented Jan Feb and March 2020 Seasonal Sarasota National Lennar built this 3254 sq.ft. beautiful home available for 2020, new 2018.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1459 Strada D Argento
1459 Strada D Argento, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1602 sqft
Bright single family home with pool overlooking golf course - RENTED Jan, Feb March and April 2020 This bright newly updated 2 bedrooms 2 bath pool home .

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
960 Jamaica Road
960 Jamaica Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1160 sqft
- This bright 2 bedroom 2 bath home close to Venice amazing beaches. Owner is purchasing passes to South Venice Ferry that will take you to the private beach.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venetian Golf And River Club
1 Unit Available
106 Lerida Court
106 Lerida Court, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1743 sqft
SEASONAL/SHORT TERM-GATED GOLF COMMUNITY - NOKOMIS - Come see this 2/2 single family home in the gated, upscale community of Venetian Golf & River Club. Nice lake views to enjoy while relaxing or grilling your dinner on a spacious screened lanai.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venice Gardens
1 Unit Available
1704 Sandy Court
1704 Sandy Court, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1354 sqft
Venice Gardens Home on Cul-de-sac - Annual Rental with Two Car Garage - Annual Unfurnished Venice Gardens home! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has an "open and airy feeling" with a comfortably sized living and dining room combination with separate

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1506 Strada D Oro
1506 Strada D Oro, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1144 sqft
Find your sweet Florida vacation spot right here in this 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood, offering mature trees and landscaping, yet so close to everything the Venice/Nokomis area has to offer.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
119 Base Ave E
119 Base Avenue East, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home available on the Island of Venice. Back half of duplex offering almost 1000 sqft of living space plus covered carport parking, additional assigned outdoor parking and a storage shed gives tons of room to spread out.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
901 Riviera St
901 Riviera Street, Venice, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3314 sqft
Amazingly Fantastic!! Here we have a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a pool and hot tub on Venice Island, centrally located to the beach, shopping and downtown. The space to spread out inside this house is expansive. A very pleasant foyer greets you.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
Lake Awesome
1 Unit Available
367 Toscavilla Blvd
367 Toscavilla Boulevard, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1816 sqft
New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1922 Marcia Street
1922 Marcia Street, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
Move in to this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex apartment with an open floor plan, new kitchen and island, quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, private screened backyard porch, private fenced yard with stone pavers, in unit washer/dryer,

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
1851 Rita Street
1851 Rita Street, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1299 sqft
3/2 plus an office available for an annual lease. This home is in a great location- only 2 blocks from the water, endless shopping and dining options nearby. Large fenced in yard, pets permitted with owner approval.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
8529 Great Meadow Drive
8529 Great Meadow Drive, Sarasota County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2421 sqft
Annual, unfurnished single family pool home available in Turtle Rock on Palmer Ranch. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is light, bright and spacious.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Laurel, FL

Finding an apartment in Laurel that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

