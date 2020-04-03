All apartments in Lake Placid
225 US 27 Highway S
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

225 US 27 Highway S

225 US Route 27 · (863) 381-4932
Location

225 US Route 27, Lake Placid, FL 33852

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,344

Studio · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Will divide 3,000 total SF into two 1,500 SF offices all located at rear of the medical facility north of McDonalds in Lake Placid on US 27. Existing front neighboring tenants are Lab Corp & Family Medical Grp. 1500 SF spaces are for lease for $1,344/ month which includes sales tax. Will lease the entire 3,000 SF space for $2,688 per month including sales tax. Tenants responsible for interior with LL responsible for exterior. Previous use of this space was an emergency care medical facility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 US 27 Highway S have any available units?
225 US 27 Highway S has a unit available for $1,344 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 225 US 27 Highway S currently offering any rent specials?
225 US 27 Highway S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 US 27 Highway S pet-friendly?
No, 225 US 27 Highway S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Placid.
Does 225 US 27 Highway S offer parking?
Yes, 225 US 27 Highway S does offer parking.
Does 225 US 27 Highway S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 US 27 Highway S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 US 27 Highway S have a pool?
No, 225 US 27 Highway S does not have a pool.
Does 225 US 27 Highway S have accessible units?
No, 225 US 27 Highway S does not have accessible units.
Does 225 US 27 Highway S have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 US 27 Highway S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 US 27 Highway S have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 US 27 Highway S does not have units with air conditioning.
