225 US 27 Highway S

Amenities

parking microwave

Unit Amenities microwave Property Amenities parking

Will divide 3,000 total SF into two 1,500 SF offices all located at rear of the medical facility north of McDonalds in Lake Placid on US 27. Existing front neighboring tenants are Lab Corp & Family Medical Grp. 1500 SF spaces are for lease for $1,344/ month which includes sales tax. Will lease the entire 3,000 SF space for $2,688 per month including sales tax. Tenants responsible for interior with LL responsible for exterior. Previous use of this space was an emergency care medical facility.