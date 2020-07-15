Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020

67 Apartments for rent in Lake Lorraine, FL with balconies

1 Unit Available
Shalimar Pointe
903 Shalimar Cove
903 Shalimar Cove, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2306 sqft
This unique 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers an attached 2 car garage along with driveway parking and is located on the golf course at Shalimar Pointe in Shalimar.

1 Unit Available
Port Dixie
12 Tall Pines Trail
12 Tall Pines Trail, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1313 sqft
Located in Shalimar, single story 3 bedroom (with additional bonus room)1.5 bath home. Fenced backyard, and 1 car garage. Please contact our office to schedule a showing. Available 7-15-20. Owner has requested no pets.

1 Unit Available
Port Dixie
20 9Th Street
20 9th St, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1760 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom, two bath home in great condition. As you walk inside you will notice the neutral walls, recessed lighting, and large living room.
1 Unit Available
2397 Placid Drive
2397 Placid Drive, Ocean City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2132 sqft
Shopping for a long term rental in Fort Walton Beach? Check out this incredible 3BR/3BA townhome on Garnier Bayou. Unfurnished and rental ready, this great space offers mesmerizing bay views and even comes with a dock and boat slip.
11 Units Available
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arium Emerald Isle is a luxury apartment complex on the Emerald Coast near Elgin Air Force Base. Furnished corporate apartments available. Spacious floor plans and designer interiors.

1 Unit Available
Seabreeze
322 Hollywood Blvd NW
322 Hollywood Boulevard, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1219 sqft
Convenient Location - This charming 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom home is located only a few minutes away from schools, the beach and Hurlburt Field.

1 Unit Available
Santa Rosa Island
363 Bluefish Drive
363 Bluefish Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
The island life awaits at 363 Bluefish Drive! This cozy 2BR/1.5BA townhome for rent on Okaloosa Island is conveniently located across the street from the beautiful beaches of the Emerald Coast.

1 Unit Available
763 Barley Port Lane
763 Barley Port Lane, Wright, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2269 sqft
Fort Walton Beach's Premier Gated Subdivision w/Community Pool! Hurry Homes in this Subdivision Rent QUICKLY!~This Upscale 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Custom Home Features the Open Living Concept you have been Looking for!~ Custom ''Wood Look'' Vinyl Plank

1 Unit Available
600 CENTER Street
600 Center Street, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1442 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with separate dining room and separate study, open floor plan, breakfast bar, new carpet, 2 porches all located on a large lot near schools, shopping and dining.

1 Unit Available
South Bayou
245 Beal Parkway
245 Beal Parkway Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Ranch-Style Home in Central Fort Walton Beach - Offering July FREE with a one year lease! Offering a home in centrally located in the heart of Fort Walton Beach, this home's cozy living room features hardwood flooring and a gorgeous fireplace.

1 Unit Available
1801 Pointed Leaf Lane
1801 Pointed Leaf Lane, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1512 sqft
1801 Pointed Leaf Lane Available 07/20/20 3 bedroom town home close to both bases! - Available Soon! 3 bedroom town home close to both bases! Large rooms, privacy fenced back yard with decking.

1 Unit Available
Northwest
405 Marshall Court
405 Marshall Court, Fort Walton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Newer carpet and fresh paint. 2 bedroom and 2 full baths.Roomy condo with a comfortable floor plan and a private covered balcony. The master bedroom has its own private full bathroom with tub/shower. The 2nd full bathroom has a tub/shower as well.

1 Unit Available
Kenwod
630 NE Golf Course Drive
630 Golf Course Dr NE, Fort Walton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1717 sqft
AVAIL: 8/12. Flexible S/D = to 1 months rent can be broken up in 2 monthly installments if qualified. Pets allowed upon Owners approval & w/ a $250-500 non-refundable pet fee depending on pets.

1 Unit Available
3026 Yorktown Circle
3026 Yorktown Circle, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1120 sqft
This three bedroom, two bath patio home is ready for new tenants. Home is conveniently located and boasts an open floor plan. Spacious living/dining area, a unique fireplace, high ceilings, updated light fixtures and ceiling fans.

1 Unit Available
1325 Greendale Avenue
1325 Greendale Avenue, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
968 sqft
AVAIL: 7/10. FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MO. RENT CAN BE MADE IN 2 MO. INSTALLMENTS IF QUALIFIED. SORRY, NO PETS/SMOKING ALLOWED.

1 Unit Available
Northwest
139 Alabama Ave NW
139 Alabama Avenue Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2021 sqft
You will be hard pressed to find a nicer home that 139 Alabama Avenue NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL. 32548. Available August 1, 2020, this like new 2011 built 2021 sqft home sits on a beautiful shaded street in the heart of Fort Walton.

1 Unit Available
Beal Parkway
116 3rd Ave
116 3rd Ave SW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1395 sqft
Wonderful mid-century home on a quiet established family-friendly street in south Fort Walton Beach. With knotty pine solid-wood panels throughout, this home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal dining room, living room, bonus/family room.

1 Unit Available
Kenwod
940 Central Ave Unit 13
940 Central Avenue, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1180 sqft
Roomy two story townhouse with large living room with cozy brick fireplace. Both bedrooms have full bath. Split bedrooms (first and second floor). Wooden deck off first floor bedroom and fenced back yard. Available March, 28th!

1 Unit Available
Valparaiso
2 Hidden Cove Circle
2 Hidden Cove Circle, Valparaiso, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1477 sqft
Super cute 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome conveniently located near bases, beaches, and more! This waterfront community features a community pool and fitness center.

1 Unit Available
Beal Parkway
17 SE Shell Avenue
17 Shell Ave SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1260 sqft
Available for move-in on August 7!This townhouse offers a great floor plan, perfect for entertaining! You'll love the updated flooring throughout the home- NO CARPET! Downstairs you'll find an open floor plan with clear site lines from the kitchen

1 Unit Available
1709 Conservation Trail #104
1709 Conservation Trl, Wright, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1709 Conservation Trail #104 Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Luxury 1B/1B Apartment in FWB in Pristine Nature Setting! - Apartment & Community Features • Flexible Lease Terms for Military • Military Discount • Fitness Center • Pet Friendly • Vaulted

1 Unit Available
1017 Creel Street
1017 Creel Street, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1425 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home with one car garage. This town home is located between Eglin Air Force Base and Hurlburt Field. The master bedroom is located downstairs.

1 Unit Available
Oakland
409 NW Adam Street
409 Adam St NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1162 sqft
Sorry No Pets Beautiful Home in central FWB - close to schools, shopping and both Military Bases.This two story home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac with ample parking and 1 car garage.Vaulted ceiling in living area and Master Bedroom downstairs.

1 Unit Available
811 Hayley Marie Court
811 Hayley Marie Court, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1339 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath town home for rent! Located in Fort Walton Beach, this complex is one block away from local dining, shopping, and Wal-Mart Super Center. Less than 15 miles away from Hurlburt Field. Kitchen features tile and all appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Lake Lorraine, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lake Lorraine renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

