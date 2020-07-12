Apartment List
/
FL
/
islamorada village of islands
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:42 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Islamorada, Village of Islands apartments offer parking options, either... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
218 Gulf Street
218 Gulf Street, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
Studio
$1,675
538 sqft
Duplex for rent immediately in the heart of Islamorada! Each studio apartment has full kitchen and bath and is very spacious. Rent is $1675/month each side and includes water and electric.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
86781 Old Highway
86781 Old Hwy, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1320 sqft
Unfurnished, 2 bedroom / 2 bath available August 2020 for long term rental. Large yard, undercover parking, enclosed storage. Located at mile market 87, and in walking distance to Founders Park. New metal roof & aluminum railing.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
119 Cortez Drive
119 Cortez Drive, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1 Bedroom 1 bath Condo available June 1st for long term lease. Fully Furnished, Screened balcony, Garage underneath Unit for 1 car or storage of Kayaks/paddleboards. Application required, Background check & employment Verification. No Pets Per HOA.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
142 Harbor Drive
142 Harbor Drive, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1512 sqft
Property can be Rented Full 3/2 or 2/1 upstairs and separate 1/1 downstairs ask for the options.Property Currently also for SALE but if leased we will remove the Listing. Tenant occupied until August 1st - DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS AT ALL.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
81927 Overseas Highway
81927 Overseas Highway, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
Studio
$5,000
1819 sqft
Centrally located in downtown Islamorada, this commercial building will be available starting June 1st.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
213 Tollgate Boulevard
213 Tollgate Boulevard, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1750 sqft
''BEAUTIFUL BAYFRONT PROPERTY!!!!'' Fully furnished, 1 story offering 3bd/2ba. The house can sleep up to 10. There is a 1/1 guest suite attached which does have its own seperate and private access with full kitchen and bath.
Results within 1 mile of Islamorada, Village of Islands

1 of 23

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
189 El Capitan DR
189 El Capitan Drive, Monroe County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
177 FT SHORELINE, EXTRA LARGE PRIVATE LOT WITH OWN SANDY BEACH FOR SWIMMING , SUPERB DEEP WATER DOCKAGE FOR 3 YACHTS PLUS DAVITS, DEEDED BAYBOTTOM RIGHTS, EXCEPTIONAL WATER VIEWS ON PROTECTED CAPTAIN'S COVE AND ATLANTIC OCEAN .
Results within 5 miles of Islamorada, Village of Islands

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
14 Meridian Avenue
14 Meridian Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
768 sqft
Cute and clean 2/1 home for annual rental in Bay Haven. Roomy front porch, gated yard, storage shed and access to HOA park for $100/year. No pets, no smoking. First, Last and Security Deposit required.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
833 Bonito Lane
833 Bonito Lane, Key Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Key Largo. Tiled throughout, large bedroom with large double closet. Central AC and additional Wall AC in Bedroom. Living room with lots of windows. Window Blinds. Off Street designated parking.
Results within 10 miles of Islamorada, Village of Islands

1 of 61

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
213 Atlantic Boulevard
213 Atlantic Boulevard, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1310 sqft
Freshly painted interior and ready for new tenant. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom upstairs unit available for long term rental. Approximately 1,310 sq. ft. living area and located in Port Largo, this multifamily home is like none you have seen before.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
179 Lorelane Place
179 Lorelane Place, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful canalfront pool home located in Key Largo. Partially furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with cathedral ceilings, open concept layout and large back porch. Covered parking, tons of storage and washer and dryer located downstairs.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
202 W Canal Dr
202 West Canal Drive, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Location in Key Largo! Beautiful 3/2 furnished home on a private lot covered by trees, sand and open areas. Fishing dock, paddle and kayaks. Large parking area, front and back of the property.

1 of 4

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
77 Marina Ave
77 Marina Avenue, Key Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Port Largo community mile marker 100 downtown key Largo oceanfront homeowners Park very quiet neighborhood a short block away from open ocean

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1301 Almay Street - 1
1301 Almay Street, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1800 sqft
FINISHED! ! ! PRISTINE FINISHES AND DETAILS IS WHAT YOU GET WITH THIS BUILDER!! TRAVERTINE STONE AND IMPORTED WOOD FLOORS, DESIGNER CABINETRY, QUARTZ TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE, LED LIGHTING, BBQ AREA, METAL ROOF, PAVED DRIVEWAY AND BREEZEWAY,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Islamorada, Village of Islands apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Islamorada, Village of Islands 3 BedroomsIslamorada, Village of Islands Apartments with Balcony
Islamorada, Village of Islands Apartments with ParkingIslamorada, Village of Islands Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coral Gables, FLKendall, FLHomestead, FLKendall West, FLThe Hammocks, FLKendale Lakes, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FL
South Miami, FLKey Largo, FLMarathon, FLBig Pine Key, FLTavernier, FLTamiami, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FL
Leisure City, FLNaranja, FLPrinceton, FLCutler Bay, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FLCountry Walk, FLOlympia Heights, FL