Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:42 AM

57 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Indian River Shores, FL

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8422 Poinciana Pl #7
8422 Poinciana Pl, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
2100 sqft
Oceanfront Villa - FABULOUS OCEANFRONT VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL HIGH CEILINGS-GREAT LIGHT-VERY PRIVATE PATIO AND POOL AREA. SECURE COMMUNITY WITH GUARDED GATE. 9500 Seasonally, 4000 off season. Barbara Foster 772-234-3450 (RLNE4924183)

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
300 Park Shores Court
300 Park Shores Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1583 sqft
Renovated 2 Bed 2.5 bath Concrete Block town home on quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful Park Shores community. Granite counter tops in the beautiful kitchen, Screened porch, one car garage.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
101 W Park Shores Circle
101 West Park Shore Circle, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1640 sqft
Fully furnished unit in serene Park Shores community. Idyllic lanai overlooking lushly landscaped grounds and community pool, spacious rooms, nice furniture, and walking distance to the beach, shops and restaurants. Short bike ride to town.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
925 Pebble Lane
925 Pebble Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2400 sqft
Renovated Heated pool home 2 houses from dedicated beach access on quiet street in prestigious Indian River Shores Community.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8416 Oceanside Dr F-12
8416 Oceanside Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1501 sqft
Next available Jan 2021. Dog friendly. Oceanfront, tastefully fully furnished. Totally refurbished kitchen, baths. Stainless appliances and granite counters. King beds in master and guest, twin in BR 3. Screened and Impact Sliders.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
61 N Caserea Court
61 North Caserea Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful beach side cottage. Enjoy the sun this season, East of A1A with gated access to the beach or relax by the private pool in this lovely gated community. Pet deposit of $400 is non-refundable. Sizes are approx/subj to error.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Sunrise Terrace
1000 Sunrise Terrace, Indian River Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Oceanfront 4/4 w/ recent full renovation. Great location, close to Business district, restaurants, Riverside Theater, boutiques & local events. Relax and enjoy a slice of paradise w/ spectacular sunrises, panoramic ocean views.
Results within 1 mile of Indian River Shores

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8755 Windy Oaks Court
8755 Windy Oak Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,300
2100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful SeaOaks Home. Available Seasonally and Off Season. - Beautiful townhome in Sea Oaks. Decorator furnished. Oceanfront clubhouse with restaurant. Great tennis. Ocean to river community. Furn. Seasonal: $7,300 : Furn. Offseason: $4,000.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4901 Bethel Creek Drive
4901 Bethel Creek Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Lovely 2BR/2.5BA. Walk to the beach and The Village Market. Totally renovated bright and spacious townhouse. One car garage, large outdoor private living area in very quiet neighborhood. Pet friendly. Come and live the good life in Vero Beach.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4400 Highway A1A
4400 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Oceanfront views with pool. Available now for off season for $2500/mnth. Available for Booking 2021 Season! Top Floor with Beautiful views from the double balcony. Impact glass doors & windows, W & D in unit, Updated kitchen.

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
716 Kumquat Road
716 Kumquat Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2826 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled 4 Bedroom 3 bath heated pool home east of A1A just a short walk to guarded beach restaurants, shops and ocean drive. Close to Marina, Riverside park, dog park, Theater, museum, Tennis Courts, exercise trail.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
618 Live Oak Road
618 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2744 sqft
Central Beach Unfurnished Annual Pet Freindly, rental 2,744 Sq.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3735 Eagle Drive
3735 Eagle Drive, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
APRIL/MAY 2020 or SEPT-DEC 2020. FULLY FURNISHED Pool Home East of A-1-A; 1 block to Boardwalk. Vintage 1950's Florida home w/ tile & terrazzo floors.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
466 Date Palm Road
466 Date Palm Road, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2 bed/2 bath Central Beach Rental Home. Great home for the season or the year. Pet fee non refundable. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
119 Cache Cay Drive
119 Cache Cay Drive, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Bring your boat!! Available for off-season thru December'2020, a 3 mo minimum per HOA! Spacious home with pool, dock, and boat lift! Double split floor plan with lots of room for the family. Pets ok case by case approval required by owner.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1425 Saint Davids Lane
1425 Saint Davids Ln, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Booking for 2021 Season Jan-March. Offered as a 2 bedroom (1 queen, 1 twin, 1 twin in loft) Town Home (owners suite locked off to tenants). Fireplace & custom stairway to additional loft hideaway.
Results within 5 miles of Indian River Shores

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1850 E Sandpiper Rd
1850 East Sandpiper Road, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Season, Off Season weekly - FABULOUS TRI LEVEL BEACH HOUSE IN SUMMERPLACE PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS. Furn. Seasonal: $6,500 Furn. Offseason: $4,000 ALSO AVAILABLE WEEKLY (RLNE4519823)

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14.
1825 Bridgepointe Circle, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2146 sqft
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14. Available 08/05/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Spacious & fabulous, 3 bedroom 3.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
193 Mabry Street
193 Mabry Street, Sebastian, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
902 sqft
Cute as a button! Owner busy putting a fresh coast of paint on the living space and on the exterior. This 2BR, 1BA, 1 car garage home offers a large living room, dining area and updated kitchen. The yard is fully fenced with privacy fence.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2106 27th Avenue
2106 27th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Perfect home for your family! Warm wood touches throughout, spit floorplan, sunny and private fenced-in back yard...ready for you and your family to move in. Located in the great neighborhood of Mcansh Park.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2015 15th Lane
2015 15th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Utilities included...Relax around the pool at this “heart of Vero” home located within 10 minutes to the ocean, shopping, dining, parks, theatres, and golf. Turnkey furnished; tile floors thru out. Sorry, no smoking...small pet considered

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1825 Tarpon Lane
1825 Tarpon Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Live on waterfront -- peaceful canal out back! Comfortable 2 BR condo ready for relaxation; efficient kitchen w/ passthrough, laundry inside home. Breakfast nook w pretty view.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
572 7th
572 7th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely, freshly painted, tiled 2/2 condo with beautiful views of pond and foundation. Shows pride of ownership. Washer and dryer in unit. Separate bedrooms, walk in closet. Garage available.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
245 16th Avenue
245 16th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Remodeled furnished short term rental w/ fenced yard! Pets welcome w/ approval & nonrefundable deposit.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Indian River Shores, FL

Finding an apartment in Indian River Shores that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

