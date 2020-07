Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning conference room refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities conference room

Check out the Virtual Tour! Great property / live upstairs while running business downstairs! 5,760 SF Building: 1st floor is mostly open clear space which would be ideal for retail showroom; dance studio ; art studio, etc. Downstairs also has 2 public restrooms and two large storage rooms that could also be used as offices. Upstairs has; 4 bedrooms (or 4 offices); open kitchen space that could easily be a conference room or employee break room; washer/dryer hook up; and large walk in storage space. Central water & sewer, 3 A/C units. Ideal location - south of Florida Hospital and north of Sebring Walmart surrounded by medical uses. Prefer a long term lease 3-5 years or more. Will sell as well (see MLS 260496).