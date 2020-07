Amenities

Spacious 2/2 condo, tile flooring throughout the unit. Master bedroom has his/her closet. Screened balcony. Stacked washer/dryer are included. The condo has a community pool that tenants will have access to. Condo is walking distance from Florida hospital, Sun N Lake Community Center. The condo is fully furnished, but furniture will be removed.