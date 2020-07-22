47 Apartments for rent in Gulf Breeze, FL with parking

Apartment List
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 02:22 PM
12 Units Available
Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze
3208 College Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
900 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Portofino Unit 903
2 Portofino Drive, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1333 sqft
2 Portofino Unit 903 Available 08/01/20 Pensacola Beach - Portofino Condo - 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, furnished - Portofino Tower 2 unit 903 on Pensacola Beach.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
357 S E St
357 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1542 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 357 S E St in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst
5128 Teakwood Drive
5128 Teakwood Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1080 sqft
Remodeled gem in Pinehurst subdivision. New paint throughout, like-new appliances, counter tops, and remodeled bathrooms. This home has a fenced back yard with open patio, one car garage and extra wide drive for parking.

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1915 East Lee Street
1915 East Lee Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1900 sqft
Spacious 3/2 with 1,900 sq ft in the heart of East Hill.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1640 W ROMANA ST
1640 West Romana Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$920
756 sqft
Downtown Pensacola 2 bedroom cottage plus a study, located off Garden St and convenient to Beaches and downtown.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Beach Haven
401 LOWNDE AVE
401 Lownde Avenue, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2504 sqft
Unobstructed view of Bayou Grande! Beautiful waterview home with lots of upgrades. Fully furnished. Tile entry downstairs. Hardwood floors on main living level.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2802 W GONZALEZ ST
2802 West Gonzalez Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1824 sqft
Come check out this large 3BD/2BA in Pensacola! This house spans an impressive 1,824 sq feet and features a large living room and kitchen with new appliances and gas hot water heater.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1606 N BAYLEN ST
1606 North Baylen Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1634 sqft
Fabulous Downtown Pensacola duplex!! Your opportunity to lease the downstairs of this remodeled, historic Pensacola duplex tucked in North Hill.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
355 S E ST
355 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1542 sqft
Beautiful condo located in the much desirable downtown Pensacola area. You'll find the exciting lifestyle you've been dreaming of and enjoy luxury living at it's finest. Warm and welcoming feel.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pensacola
327 N REUS ST
327 N Reus St, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1060 sqft
This fully furnished Executive 2 bedroom-2 bath - 1060 sq ft.home is 4 blocks from Palafox St. One year minimum lease agreement required.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
4206 W JACKSON AVE
4206 West Jackson Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1107 sqft
Huge fenced in yard! Brick siding! Detached garage/storage! Large carport added! Great family home!
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:31 PM
4 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
12 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Oaks
5735 Avenida Marina
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! - Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridgewood
464 Shiloh Drive
464 Shiloh Drive, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2242 sqft
Updated 3/2 in Pensacola - Beautiful, updated, and conveniently located, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will delight. Giant oaks shade both the front and back yard and provide a natural setting to this home that is perfect.

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Scenic Heights
3680 Overland Drive
3680 Overland Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1424 sqft
Great home in Scenic Heights area off Langley Ave. All brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath home over 1400 sq ft, Refinished hardwood floors. Closets galore!! Backyard great for entertaining - fenced in lot and has a 1 car garage.

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Charter Oaks
2947 Charter Oaks Lane
2947 Charter Oaks Lane, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2042 sqft
Here is a clean 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the popular Charter Oaks subdivision just off Olive Rd. This is a two-story brick home that has new flooring throughout downstairs with fresh paint throughout.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Avondale
5672 HERMOSA CIR
5672 Hermosa Circle, Bellview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1646 sqft
Close to Blue Angel & NAS Pensacola! Freshly painted interior. Wood-look vinyl plank & tile floors. Living room with ceiling fan. Family/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen. Split master suite with ceiling fan & two closets. Inside laundry.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Coral Village
1091 ANTIGUA CIR
1091 Antigua Circle, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1452 sqft
THIS CORAL VILLAGE HOME IS LARGER THAN IT MAY APPEAR. LOCATED ON LAST ROAD IN CORAL VILLAGE AND COMPLETE WITH LARGE BACKYARD WITH OPEN PATIO, AND EXTRA PARKING AREA. THIS IS A MUST SEE HOME!! IT'S VACANT. AVAILABLE TO NOW TO RENT. DOG UNDER 40 LBS.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
4109 E JOHNSON AVE
4109 East Johnson Avenue, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1040 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in NE Pensacola, close to I-10, Davis Hwy, shopping, schools and more!! Featuring over 1000 sqft of living space with 1 car carport and fenced backyard.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Northpointe
4417 EASTPOINTE DR
4417 Eastpointe Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1464 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home on cul-de-sac with features including -- fenced in backyard, eat-in kitchen, fireplace, and dining room. Ready for move in.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Lillian Woods
9125 SEBRING DR
9125 Sebring Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2983 sqft
Large home in Lillian Woods coming available DATE for lease! This 4BD/3BA home has an open floor plan that includes a living room, family room, formal dining room, and even sunroom! The kitchen features white countertops with black granite
City Guide for Gulf Breeze, FL

The Gulf Breeze UFO Incident managed to cause a lot of excitement both in the vicinity and well beyond when it occurred back in 1987. A guy by the name of Ed Walters claimed that he'd made contact with a number of UFOs in the area, and this was actually documented with a multitude of photographs. As it turns out, however, it was discovered that there was a trail of "suspicious" money that led to Walters, which proffered more than a slight indication that the whole episode was in fact a hoax.

The delightfully named Gulf Breeze City is a suburb of Pensacola and lies on the Fairpoint Peninsula in Santa Rosa County, Florida. The city's growth is in fact geographically restricted, given that it is surrounded on three sides by large bodies of water -- Butcherpen Cove to the north, Pensacola Bay to the northwest and the English Navy Cove to the south. Talk about location, location, location! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gulf Breeze, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gulf Breeze apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

