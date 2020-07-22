47 Apartments for rent in Gulf Breeze, FL with parking
The Gulf Breeze UFO Incident managed to cause a lot of excitement both in the vicinity and well beyond when it occurred back in 1987. A guy by the name of Ed Walters claimed that he'd made contact with a number of UFOs in the area, and this was actually documented with a multitude of photographs. As it turns out, however, it was discovered that there was a trail of "suspicious" money that led to Walters, which proffered more than a slight indication that the whole episode was in fact a hoax.
The delightfully named Gulf Breeze City is a suburb of Pensacola and lies on the Fairpoint Peninsula in Santa Rosa County, Florida. The city's growth is in fact geographically restricted, given that it is surrounded on three sides by large bodies of water -- Butcherpen Cove to the north, Pensacola Bay to the northwest and the English Navy Cove to the south. Talk about location, location, location! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gulf Breeze apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.