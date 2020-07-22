47 Apartments for rent in Gulf Breeze, FL with parking

City Guide for Gulf Breeze, FL

The Gulf Breeze UFO Incident managed to cause a lot of excitement both in the vicinity and well beyond when it occurred back in 1987. A guy by the name of Ed Walters claimed that he'd made contact with a number of UFOs in the area, and this was actually documented with a multitude of photographs. As it turns out, however, it was discovered that there was a trail of "suspicious" money that led to Walters, which proffered more than a slight indication that the whole episode was in fact a hoax.