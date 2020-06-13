Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

67 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gonzalez, FL

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ashland Park East
1 Unit Available
611 TELERAN ST
611 Teleran St, Gonzalez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
810 sqft
Magnificent 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with a garage and large screened-in porch. This property features tile and neutral color paint throughout. In the kitchen you will find a dishwasher, electric stove/oven and a stainless steel refrigerator.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ashland Park East
1 Unit Available
613 HERSCHEL ST
613 Herschel Street, Gonzalez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
850 sqft
Nice duplex unit! Close to schools & shopping. Living room with tile floor. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Laundry/storage room off back patio. Large fenced backyard. No smokers.
Results within 1 mile of Gonzalez
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
14 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10021 Chemstrand Rd., Unit 11
10021 Chemstrand Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
10021 Chemstrand Rd., Unit 11 Available 06/15/20 Recently remodeled 2BR/1BA Mobile home - Come join this newly forming community of mobile homes in the convenient Chemstrand Rd location.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
416 Robin Rd
416 Robin Road, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
960 sqft
AVAILABLE IN SEPTEMBER..........All apartments are 2-bedroom 2-bath with a private utility room that has W/D hookups. All apartments also have covered front and back patios and 2 designated parking spaces.
Results within 5 miles of Gonzalez
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
7 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
5 Units Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1427 sqft
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7603 Charity Drive, #3
7603 Charity Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$675
795 sqft
- 2/1 mobile home with central heat and HVAC. Nice open space in living room and kitchen. The property comes with washer/dryer hook ups. Water, sewer and garbage is included in the rent! Located right off of Pace Blvd and Hwy 29.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
501 East Burgess unit H-1
501 East Burgess Road, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath condo! - 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo available for rent in Riverwalk. This condo is centrally located in Pensacola close to shopping, schools, dining and hospitals.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6208 Sonoma Lane
6208 Sonoma Ln, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1815 sqft
Brand new 4/2 Cottage home in an up and coming subdivision in Beulah area! - Brand new 4/2 Cottage home in an up and coming subdivision in Beulah area! The 1815 sq ft open floor plan has 9' ceilings throughout with tray ceilings and beautiful crown

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Greystone
1 Unit Available
1449 GREYSTONE DR
1449 Greystone Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1688 sqft
Beautiful home in excellent condition! Convenient to schools & shopping. New flooring in all main living areas. Great room with cathedral ceiling and plant ledge. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Arbor Ridge
1 Unit Available
3416 NATHERLY DR
3416 Natherly Dr, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1753 sqft
4BR/2BA 1753 sq ft home with open floor plan. Living/Dining room luxury plank vinyl flooring and wood burning fireplace. New carpet to be installed in all bedrooms after current tenant's vacate.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Floridian
1 Unit Available
6462 SARASOTA ST
6462 Sarasota Street, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
2413 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath executive brick home with close to 2,500 square feet and a 2 car garage. You'll love the split floor plan with the master on one side of the home and the other bedrooms on the other side.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9913 CALI LN
9913 Cali Ln, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
1787 sqft
*Available for lease, but still under construction. Construction on this home to be completed and ready for move in end of July. Rock Ridge is a fabulous NEW rental community offering BRAND NEW BEAUTIFUL CONSTRUCTION.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Greystone
1 Unit Available
1261 GREYSTONE LN
1261 Greystone Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1681 sqft
Contemporary brick home located in the Greystone Community. Conveniently located near the University of West Florida, shopping at University Town Center and equal distance between NAS Whiting and NAS Pensacola.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lost Creek
1 Unit Available
718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN
718 Forgotten Creek Lane, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1225 sqft
Great location in Northeast Pensacola with easy access to I-10. This newer construction brick front home is totally electric. With 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms there is plenty of room for everyone.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Keylan Cove
1 Unit Available
1438 KEYLAN CV
1438 Keylan Cove, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1660 sqft
This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house is located in the heart of North Pensacola. Spanning over 1,650 SF this newer built residence is located off 9 Mile Rd.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Villas at Silverton
1 Unit Available
7985 STONEBROOK DR
7985 Stonebrook Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
984 sqft
Location, location, location! Like new two bedrooms, two bath condo in Silverton subdivision off of Olive Rd. Near I-10, hospitals, shopping, restaurants.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Crystal Creek
1 Unit Available
7207 TANNEHILL DR
7207 Tannehill Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2000 sqft
Split, Open Floor Plan In Crystal Creek Subdivision 1 Pet allowed upon approval under 25lbs. $300 non refundable pet fee. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, large open kitchen, large laundry room with washer dryer included.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8517 MERGER RD
8517 Merger Road, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
New paint and Carpet in duplex in Northeast Pensacola located off Jernigan Rd. between Olive Rd. and Nine Mile Rd. Convenient to University Of West Florida, hospitals, shopping and more. Bigger than average living area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9018 BOWMAN AVE
9018 Bowman Avenue, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick duplex located in NW Pensacola off 9 Mile Rd. 1000 sq.ft. with two designated parking spaces out front. Beautiful wood vinyl flooring throughout the entire house.

1 of 17

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Shoal Creek Villas
1 Unit Available
2309 Shoal Creek Drive
2309 Shoal Creek Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1190 sqft
Cute attached Patio Home with screened in porch. End Unit of a triplex. This 3 bedroom / 2 bath located in the Shoal Creek sub-division of Pensacola, FL. has 1190 sq ft of living space.
City Guide for Gonzalez, FL

"To Easta mythic crystal Sea: / And both a wealth of life enfold-- / And ancient tales of mystery-- / --Round Florida. / To West--a Gulf of molten gold;--" -- George E. Merrick

If you're wanting to move to the sunshine state of Florida but haven't done so yet, now's your time. You'll find plenty of rental homes and rental condos at affordable prices all over the city of Gonzalez, Florida. And since Gonzalez is located in the northwestern part of Florida, tropical storms and hurricanes don't cause near as much damage as they do in the southern areas of the state. Residents of Gonzalez enjoy a slower, calmer pace of life, and the weather and scenic views are enough to keep all 13,273 of them happy. Indeed, the area is seeing growth. You'll be able to find the perfect rental property for you, whether you're looking for a furnished apartment or a two bedroom apartment for rent. Let's get you started on your exciting journey all the way to Gonzalez! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Gonzalez, FL

Finding an apartment in Gonzalez that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

