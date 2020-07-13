/
apartments with pool
19 Apartments for rent in Freeport, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
The Sanctuary at 331
24555 Highway 331, Freeport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
895 sqft
Choctawhatchee Bay and Padgett Park are easily accessible to residents of this community. Includes a kayak launching point, cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature fireplaces, private patios and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
160 Units Available
Latitude at Hammock Bay
205 Hammock Trl E, Freeport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1307 sqft
Introducing Latitude at Hammock Bay: an upscale collection of residences situated within the master-planned community of Hammock Bay in charming Freeport, Florida.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15284 331 Business unit 1002-B
15284 331 Business, Freeport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Palms of Freeport Townhouse - This beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath two story townhouse located in the Palms of Freeport available January 1. Close proximity to schools. Palms of Freeport offers a community pool. (RLNE2715444)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
62 Mozart Ln
62 Mozart Lane, Freeport, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2204 sqft
62 Mozart Ln Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Hammock Bay Home - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Hammock Bay. Hammock Bay is a pedestrian-friendly development. There are network of sidewalks, nature trails, and bike paths.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
136 Palm Shadow Way
136 Palm Shadow Way, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1336 sqft
Lower Price~Almost brand new 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome located in the community of The Verandas at Freeport. Owner has been in the home for less than 5 months.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
791 Cornelia Street
791 Cornelia St, Freeport, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2785 sqft
OPEN HOUSE Saturday 6/27 12-2pm! Be the first to live in this brand new luxury property at the heart of Freeport's premier master planned community, Hammock Bay.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
279 N Sand Palm Rd
279 N Sand Palm Rd, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1336 sqft
279 N Sand Palm Rd - Sand Palm Rd N 279 Available 07/15/20 279 N Sand Palm Rd - "Country Living" opportunity provides a tranquil, relaxed lifestyle with the luxury of the beautiful white sandy beaches just up the road.
Results within 5 miles of Freeport
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
20 Tranquility Court
20 Tranquility Court, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1830 sqft
Tranquility by the Bay is now available! The home features fabulous full length balconies off living room and Master Suite to view the bay sunsets and feel the tranquil Bay breeze.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
29 Tranquility Court
29 Tranquility Ct, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1860 sqft
29 Tranquility - Welcome to Tranquility By the Bay. The names says it all. There are only 15 homes and a community pool in the neighborhood. Located in a quiet area across the street from the bay.
Results within 10 miles of Freeport
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
31 Units Available
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir, Miramar Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,024
1332 sqft
Fine apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a health club, resort-style swimming pool and media room. Minutes from Dune Allen Beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
149 Units Available
Ariza Forest View
30 Mc Davis Loop, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,074
1271 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Live carefree every day. At Ariza Forest View, coming home feels like you're on vacation.
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
10 Units Available
The Southern at Santa Rosa Beach
1285 J D Miller Rd, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1071 sqft
Brand New Apartments Coming Summer 2020. Welcome to The Southern Apartments. Every day is a modern getaway at The Southern, a brand new apartment community in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
15 Beacon Way
15 Beacon Way, Miramar Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1729 sqft
Don't miss out living in a great location with a Community Pool. Well maintained 4 bed/2bath brick home with 2 car garage & nicely landscaped fenced backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20 Tranquility Lane
20 Tranquility Ln, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1830 sqft
Beautiful Bay Community Home Available May 1! - Tranquility by the Bay! The home features fabulous full length balconies off living room and Master Suite to view the bay sunsets and feel the tranquil Bay breeze.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
493 Cocobolo Dr.
493 Cocobolo Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1736 sqft
493 Cocobolo Dr. Available 08/01/20 New 3 Bedroom in Driftwood Estates - New construction, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Oakley Plan includes an Office, covered Patio and 2 car Garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2253 Crystal Cove Lane
2253 Crystal Cove Lane, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1716 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Condo in the Gated Community of Sandestin Beach & Golf Resort! - Remarkable views across Crystal lake! Sit back and relax on the oversized balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
209 S ZANDER Way
209 South Zander Way, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Rare, PERIMETER lot, single-level home available at CSV! This well-kept home boasts 2br, 2bth, w/a screened back porch & 1 car garage. CORE-TEC wood flooring in bedrooms (NO CARPET THROUGHOUT) w/the main areas having 18'' porcelain tile. .
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2332 Crystal Cove Lane
2332 Crystal Cove Lane, Miramar Beach, FL
Studio
$1,900
1180 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Available now mid July! Unfurnished two bedroom, two full bath condo located on the first floor . The sliding doors in both the living room and master bedroom invites you to the outdoors. Quiet and peaceful setting while enjoying the spacious patio.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
73 Christian Drive
73 Christian Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1535 sqft
Wonderfully kept end-unit town home in fabulous community available MAY 1ST. This 3br, 2.