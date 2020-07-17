All apartments in Freeport
Find more places like 25 Oakfield Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Freeport, FL
/
25 Oakfield Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

25 Oakfield Dr

25 Oakfield Dr · (850) 685-9898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Freeport
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

25 Oakfield Dr, Freeport, FL 32439

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 25 Oakfield Dr · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Custom Craftsman Available July 1 - New Construction in Oakfield Estates is a small 16 home subdivision located in close proximity to Freeport Schools and the center of Freeport. This custom 3 bedroom two bath home, features Metal Roof, Granite counter tops, LVP maintenance free flooring through out, Stainless Steele appliances, brushed nickel fixtures, painted cabinets and Granite counter tops. These are well laid out, open floor plans, with covered porches on the front and rear. Freeport Schools in very close proximity.

(RLNE5851700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Oakfield Dr have any available units?
25 Oakfield Dr has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Oakfield Dr have?
Some of 25 Oakfield Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Oakfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
25 Oakfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Oakfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 25 Oakfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Freeport.
Does 25 Oakfield Dr offer parking?
No, 25 Oakfield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 25 Oakfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Oakfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Oakfield Dr have a pool?
No, 25 Oakfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 25 Oakfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 25 Oakfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Oakfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Oakfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Oakfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Oakfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 25 Oakfield Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Latitude at Hammock Bay
205 Hammock Trl E
Freeport, FL 32439
The Sanctuary at 331
24555 Highway 331
Freeport, FL 32459

Similar Pages

Freeport 2 BedroomsFreeport Apartments with Balconies
Freeport Apartments with GaragesFreeport Apartments with Gyms
Freeport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Panama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLNavarre, FLCrestview, FLFort Walton Beach, FL
Callaway, FLMiramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLParker, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FL
Lynn Haven, FLWright, FLLower Grand Lagoon, FLNiceville, FLSpringfield, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity