Freeport, FL
136 Palm Shadow Way
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:21 AM

136 Palm Shadow Way

136 Palm Shadow Way · (850) 240-1745
Location

136 Palm Shadow Way, Freeport, FL 32439

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1336 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Great Price~Almost brand new 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome located in the community of The Verandas at Freeport. Open floor plan with great finishes including QUARZ Countertops throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances and Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. The beautiful Kitchen has all the upgrades to include a undermount full stainless sink, Fridge with ice maker and glass top stove, as well as a pantry for extra storage. Dining area large enough for a farmhouse table. Half bath for all your guests on the first floor. 2ND Floor has en-suite master, 2nd bedroom with private access to the hall bath and a 3rd bedroom at the end of the house, all with double closets. There is an added bonus of an oversized screen in porch for extra living space. Community Pool, No Smoking No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Palm Shadow Way have any available units?
136 Palm Shadow Way has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 136 Palm Shadow Way have?
Some of 136 Palm Shadow Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Palm Shadow Way currently offering any rent specials?
136 Palm Shadow Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Palm Shadow Way pet-friendly?
No, 136 Palm Shadow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Freeport.
Does 136 Palm Shadow Way offer parking?
No, 136 Palm Shadow Way does not offer parking.
Does 136 Palm Shadow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Palm Shadow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Palm Shadow Way have a pool?
Yes, 136 Palm Shadow Way has a pool.
Does 136 Palm Shadow Way have accessible units?
No, 136 Palm Shadow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Palm Shadow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 Palm Shadow Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Palm Shadow Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Palm Shadow Way does not have units with air conditioning.
