136 Palm Shadow Way

Great Price~Almost brand new 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome located in the community of The Verandas at Freeport. Open floor plan with great finishes including QUARZ Countertops throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances and Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. The beautiful Kitchen has all the upgrades to include a undermount full stainless sink, Fridge with ice maker and glass top stove, as well as a pantry for extra storage. Dining area large enough for a farmhouse table. Half bath for all your guests on the first floor. 2ND Floor has en-suite master, 2nd bedroom with private access to the hall bath and a 3rd bedroom at the end of the house, all with double closets. There is an added bonus of an oversized screen in porch for extra living space. Community Pool, No Smoking No Pets