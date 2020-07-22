Apartment List
80 Apartments for rent in Fort Myers Shores, FL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fort Myers Shores offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday af... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
3010 Meandering WAY
3010 Meandering Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Beautiful furnished rental. 3/2 Condo located in Idlewild Development within the Verandah. Nice open floor plan, custom mirror, plantation shutters AND SLIDER TRANSPARENT SHUTTERS ON THE LANAI.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Myers Shores

1 Unit Available
Buckingham
3713 Tallman St
3713 Tallman Street, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1860 sqft
Gorgeous Home! This is a must see home with 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 car garage, garage door opener, custom landscaping, alarm system, 6ft pvc privacy fence and much more!

1 Unit Available
4670 Lakeside Club BLVD
4670 Lakeside Club Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Fully furnished! Available now for move in! 55+ older community. 4670 Lakeside Club Blvd #4 in Pine Ridge, Fort Myers. $1295 per month + $1295 Security Deposit to move in. Tenants pay electric & water. Wood laminate & carpet & tile flooring.

1 Unit Available
106 S Pioneer St
106 South Pioneer Street, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
This home is located in North Ft Myers, in the subdivision of Pioneer Village. Its a really cute and nicely kept 2 bed 2 bath mobile home. On site there is a community pool, shuffle board, and tennis court right there for your use.
Results within 10 miles of Fort Myers Shores
10 Units Available
Forum
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1396 sqft
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1114 sqft
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
9 Units Available
Pelican Preserve
81 West
12810 Cypress Cape Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1430 sqft
Choose your one, two or three bedroom apartment for rent in Fort Myers, FL, and quickly fall in love with where you live.
41 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,214
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1268 sqft
Now Offering In-Person, Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours by Appointment! For a limited time, receive up to 8 weeks free! *See agent for details.
198 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,276
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
54 Units Available
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1145 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
40 Units Available
Forum
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
45 Units Available
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1348 sqft
The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer.
6 Units Available
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1080 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Lexington Palms at the Forum offers centrally located apartments in Fort Myers, Florida.

1 Unit Available
Sunshine
3200 36th St SW
3200 36th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1550 sqft
Available 08/01/20 36th St Lehigh - Property Id: 54819 Tenant Living on premises. Please do not disturb! Lovely home in the SW area of Lehigh Acres. Lease directly from owner.

1 Unit Available
East 1st Street
2797 1st Street 2103
2797 First Street, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1259 sqft
Penthouse condo downtown Fort Myer's Florida - Property Id: 308914 Penthouse with beautiful views of the Caloosahatchee River from this amazing penthouse with an extremely large amazing lanai. Nothing like it in all downtown.

1 Unit Available
Forum
3167 Antica Street
3167 Antica Street, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1716 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Gated Comm at The Colonade; 3 Bdrm Townhouse+Loft - Property Id: 304125 Available August 1, 2020 Beautiful Large 3 bedroom, loft and 2.5 bathroom townhome 1 car attached garage.

1 Unit Available
Hancock
3326 N Key Drive, D5
3326 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
791 sqft
Palms at Waters Edge - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo, located at Palms at Waters Edge on N.

1 Unit Available
11541 Villa Grand #807
11541 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
747 sqft
Great 1/1 Condo for Annual Rental in Gateway - AVAILABLE May 25th. Live in desirable Gateway! Well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Spacious kitchen with tile flooring throughout the whole unit.

1 Unit Available
Edgewood
3000 Oasis Grand Blvd
3000 Oasis Grand Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1700 sqft
The Oasis High-rise near Downtown Fort Myers is a luxury high rise building that includes Gym, Pool, Sauna, Billiards Room, Jacuzzi, Outdoor BBQ pits, plus more. Don't miss your opportunity to call this place home. Apartment Features 3 Bedrooms 2.

1 Unit Available
Sunshine
3114 37th St SW
3114 37th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Gorgeous Home! This is a must see home with 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 car garage, garage door opener, custom landscaping, alarm system, 6ft pvc privacy fence and much more!

1 Unit Available
3206 35th St W
3206 35th Street West, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2020 sqft
Nearly new ranch style home with 3 BR / 2 BA. 2,020 SF under air. This property has 6 Ft Privacy fence, security system, garage door opener, landscaping and more!!

1 Unit Available
Alabama
2905 19th St SW
2905 19th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1691 sqft
Newer home including all appliances. Yard fenced with a new 6' Privacy Fence. Two car garage with remote opener. Rent includes lawn service, pest control and water treatment!

1 Unit Available
Pelican Preserve
10700 Palazzo WAY
10700 Palazzo Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Pelican Preserve Resort 2 bed 2 bath condo available for monthly seasonal or short-term rental. Monthly rate is for off season months April-November.

1 Unit Available
13232 Hastings LN
13232 Hasting Lane, Gateway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - A quaint community at Bristol Parc in Gateway now offering a beautiful 2 story home with 4 bedroom 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Fort Myers Shores, FL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fort Myers Shores offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Fort Myers Shores. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fort Myers Shores can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

