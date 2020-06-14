/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ensley, FL
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
830 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
Results within 1 mile of Ensley
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
501 East Burgess unit H-1
501 East Burgess Road, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
650 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath condo! - 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo available for rent in Riverwalk. This condo is centrally located in Pensacola close to shopping, schools, dining and hospitals.
Results within 5 miles of Ensley
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
$
5 Units Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
782 sqft
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
5 Units Available
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$833
811 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats at 9th Avenue in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
900 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
842 sqft
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2409 WHALEY AVE
2409 Whaley Avenue, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath house located in East Hill, Conveniently located near Bayview park, shopping centers and restaurants. close to downtown Pensacola and Pensacola beaches. It does have a fenced in yard.
Results within 10 miles of Ensley
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Navy Point
1 Unit Available
104 JARDINE CT
104 Jardine Rd, Warrington, FL
1 Bedroom
$525
550 sqft
remodeled tri plex with gas appliances
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Fairfax Manor
1 Unit Available
5 N EDGEWOOD CIR
5 Edgewood Circle, West Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$685
533 sqft
Upstairs Unit with Side Entry Triplex~ Located in a Cul-de-Sac of SW Pensacola. Over 500 sq.ft. of living space with cul de sac parking only. Home includes beautiful wood look vinyl flooring .
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Navy Point
1 Unit Available
6 ROWLAND CT
6 Rowland Court, Warrington, FL
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
Completely remodeled one bedroom apartment with attractive ceramic tile and kitchen cabinets. Built in microwave. WIFI and lawn care are included. Waterfront park with in walking distance.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
600 SCENIC HWY
600 Blk Scenic Hwy, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
702 sqft
Gorgeous view of Pensacola Bay! Waterfront Complex in Southeast Pensacola- less than 5 minutes to downtown, Pensacola Beaches, I-10, public boat launches, Bayview Dog Park, Blue Wahoo's Stadium and everything else Downtown Pensacola has to offer!
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
825 BAYSHORE DR
825 Bayshore Drive, Warrington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
671 sqft
1 BEDROOM FURNISHED ON THE 9TH FLOOR IN THIS NO SMOKING, NO PET BUILDING. POOL, BEACH, ELEVATORS, 24 HOUR DOORMEN. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC, CABLE, & PHONE. LAUNDRY ROOM ACROSS THE HALL. 10%FMR FOR LEASE
1 of 5
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
Beach Haven
1 Unit Available
2024 GULF BEACH HWY
2024 Gulf Beach Hwy, Warrington, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
944 sqft
Cute house that is very convenient to Navy base and shops. Listed as 1 bedroom but has bonus room. NO PETS!
Similar Pages
Ensley 1 BedroomsEnsley 2 BedroomsEnsley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEnsley 3 BedroomsEnsley Accessible Apartments
Ensley Apartments with BalconyEnsley Apartments with GarageEnsley Apartments with GymEnsley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEnsley Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALGulf Shores, AL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL