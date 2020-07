Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet

2 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex with huge yard, large kitchen with updated cabinets and counters and large living room, screened porch & washer/dryer hookups. Freshly painted bedrooms and bath and new carpet in bedrooms! Close to shopping, colleges and easy commute to I-10. Lawn care included in rent.



All leases are required to participate in MSPM Tenant Benefit Package for an additional monthly fee - more information on the TBP can be found at www.ForRentPensacola.com/tbp.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.