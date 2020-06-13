7985 STONEBROOK DR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Location, location, location! Like new two bedrooms, two bath condo in Silverton subdivision off of Olive Rd. Near I-10, hospitals, shopping, restaurants. Lawn service provided! New paint, nearly new appliances, new A/C, laundry room with custom cabinets. Living/Dining Room as well as both bedrooms have darker wood laminate flooring. Master suite has huge master closet. Screened in porch and deck in back. Attached shed. 1 small dog considered with owner's prior approval. No Smokers or roommates please!