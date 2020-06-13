All apartments in Ensley
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:22 PM

7985 STONEBROOK DR

7985 Stonebrook Drive · (850) 723-7356
Location

7985 Stonebrook Drive, Ensley, FL 32514
Villas at Silverton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Location, location, location! Like new two bedrooms, two bath condo in Silverton subdivision off of Olive Rd. Near I-10, hospitals, shopping, restaurants. Lawn service provided! New paint, nearly new appliances, new A/C, laundry room with custom cabinets. Living/Dining Room as well as both bedrooms have darker wood laminate flooring. Master suite has huge master closet. Screened in porch and deck in back. Attached shed. 1 small dog considered with owner's prior approval. No Smokers or roommates please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7985 STONEBROOK DR have any available units?
7985 STONEBROOK DR has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7985 STONEBROOK DR have?
Some of 7985 STONEBROOK DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7985 STONEBROOK DR currently offering any rent specials?
7985 STONEBROOK DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7985 STONEBROOK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 7985 STONEBROOK DR is pet friendly.
Does 7985 STONEBROOK DR offer parking?
No, 7985 STONEBROOK DR does not offer parking.
Does 7985 STONEBROOK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7985 STONEBROOK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7985 STONEBROOK DR have a pool?
No, 7985 STONEBROOK DR does not have a pool.
Does 7985 STONEBROOK DR have accessible units?
No, 7985 STONEBROOK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7985 STONEBROOK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7985 STONEBROOK DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7985 STONEBROOK DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7985 STONEBROOK DR has units with air conditioning.
