Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

Location Location Location! In desirable Crystal River Florida, in walking distance to shops, Crackers, Crab Plant, downtown. 2/2 with laundry room and one car garage and carport. Semi-furnished and semi- stocked kitchen. Rent for 3 months or up to a year or more, inquire with owners. Water Access for your kayak, paddle boards and possibly wet slip for boat (depending on size and draft). Come view today, you will not be disappointed.