apartments with pool
9 Apartments for rent in Crystal River, FL with pool
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
30 SE Valare Ln Apt 202C
30 SE Valare Ln, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
2/2 on the water , GREAT location If you have any questions please give us a call . Fully Furnished and Kayaks to used . 2 bed 2 bath apartment
Results within 5 miles of Crystal River
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
11499 West Bayshore Drive - 108
11499 West Bayshore Drive, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1584 sqft
LONG TERM RENTAL | Quiet Community includes a heated community pool and tennis courts. Group events, Boat dock, Launch and Beach within a few miles. Lots of local places to put your Kayak in and explore the rivers, see the manatees.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
54 N Pizarro Point
54 North Pizarro Point, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1361 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW NO SMOKING NO PETS. CRYSTAL OAKS UNFURNISHED 3 bedroom/2 bath unfurnished home available now. Modern kitchen with stainless appliances. Large backyard with pavered patio and screened lanai.
Results within 10 miles of Crystal River
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5070 N Sandalwood Dr
5070 North Sandlewood Drive, Pine Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2645 sqft
Lovely Pine Ridge Pool Home - Lovely 3/2/2 pool home with shed in rear. This home offers a wonderful split floor plan with bird caged pool in rear.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
195 East Hartford Street #7 Unit 2B - 1
195 E Hartford St, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome with a carport. All you need are your clothes and toothbrush.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
250 W Goldentuft Court
250 West Golden Tuft Court, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1163 sqft
Really nice large 2 bedroom / 2 bath pool home. Home features nice screened patio on front of home. 1 car garage with pull down screen and power door opener. Living room and a Florida room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
24 S Adams St
24 South Adams Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Convenience and Affordable!! - Property Id: 79765 Beautiful house for rent 2 bedrooms 1 bath with a bonus sun room and a car port. Nice size of laundry room & storage shelves, all new tile floor, Central AC.
