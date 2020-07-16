941 Hampton CIR

Amenities

This home is finally ready to be yours, friendly community of Stratford Place has a community pool and the location couldn't be better! GREAT SCHOOLS SUCH AS OSCEOLA ELEMENTARY, PINE RIDGE MIDDLE AND BARRON HIGH SCHOOL. Just 5 minutes to the beach and all other forms of entertainment that makes Naples such a special place to be! Available to move in NOW ANNUALLY. BASIC CABLE AND INTERNET SERVICE INCLUDED WHILE PROVIDED BY HOA. This modern and chic Townhouse offers REAL BRAZILIAN WOOD FLOORING , a gorgeous renovated open kitchen with GRANITE, beautiful BACK SPLASH and update lighting lead out to the amazing living area with wonderful light feature and the screened-in tiled lanai with view of the lake and lush green landscaping from almost every room! Lots of windows throughout allow for lots of natural light to shine on through. Three beautiful bedrooms are laid out in a split bedroom design allowing for privacy and quiet. Two and a half bathrooms, and a one car attached garage complete this lovely home. INSIDE CAT ALLOW ONLY AS PER HOA, NO DOGS.