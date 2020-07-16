All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

941 Hampton CIR

941 Hampton Circle · (239) 290-1101
Location

941 Hampton Circle, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1580 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This home is finally ready to be yours, friendly community of Stratford Place has a community pool and the location couldn't be better! GREAT SCHOOLS SUCH AS OSCEOLA ELEMENTARY, PINE RIDGE MIDDLE AND BARRON HIGH SCHOOL. Just 5 minutes to the beach and all other forms of entertainment that makes Naples such a special place to be! Available to move in NOW ANNUALLY. BASIC CABLE AND INTERNET SERVICE INCLUDED WHILE PROVIDED BY HOA. This modern and chic Townhouse offers REAL BRAZILIAN WOOD FLOORING , a gorgeous renovated open kitchen with GRANITE, beautiful BACK SPLASH and update lighting lead out to the amazing living area with wonderful light feature and the screened-in tiled lanai with view of the lake and lush green landscaping from almost every room! Lots of windows throughout allow for lots of natural light to shine on through. Three beautiful bedrooms are laid out in a split bedroom design allowing for privacy and quiet. Two and a half bathrooms, and a one car attached garage complete this lovely home. INSIDE CAT ALLOW ONLY AS PER HOA, NO DOGS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 Hampton CIR have any available units?
941 Hampton CIR has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 941 Hampton CIR have?
Some of 941 Hampton CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 Hampton CIR currently offering any rent specials?
941 Hampton CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Hampton CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 941 Hampton CIR is pet friendly.
Does 941 Hampton CIR offer parking?
Yes, 941 Hampton CIR offers parking.
Does 941 Hampton CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 941 Hampton CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Hampton CIR have a pool?
Yes, 941 Hampton CIR has a pool.
Does 941 Hampton CIR have accessible units?
No, 941 Hampton CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Hampton CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 941 Hampton CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 941 Hampton CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 941 Hampton CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
