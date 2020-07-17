All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:09 AM

5649 Cove CIR

5649 Cove Circle · (239) 253-6560
Location

5649 Cove Circle, Collier County, FL 34119
Island Walk

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1611 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Very Desirable Location and Community Built SOLID by Divosta Homes -.- This Townhouse has Lots of cabinet space in Kitchen -.- Plenty of Custom Closet space in Bedrooms (Master & Guest Bedroom have Walk in Closets) -.- Screened Lanai/Patio Overlooking Lake -.- Foyer, Kitchen, Laundry Room & Bathrooms have Tile -.- The Great room, The Stairs, Upstairs Hall, Bedrooms has Upgraded Laminate Wood floors -.- 1/2 bath and Laundry room on 1st floor -.- 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths on 2nd floor. -.- Central Vacuum system for Quick cleaning -.- Community Heated Pool -.- HOA Exterior Pest Control -.- N Naples Location (Vanderbilt Beach Rd) -.- Very Close to Mercato for Nightlife, Restaurants, Shopping and Beaches -.- Enjoy Golfing on over 20 Golf courses close by or Fish for Large Mouth Bass in the Lake outside your screened lanai door -.- ALL NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT -.- CLEANED & READY -.- ANNUAL RENTAL $1900/M -.-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

