All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 15621 Marcello CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
15621 Marcello CIR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

15621 Marcello CIR

15621 Marcello Circle · (239) 221-8642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15621 Marcello Circle, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 136 · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful townhouse in a great North Naples location! Light and bright, this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with attached garage features an open floor plan with 1,580 square feet. Luxuriously appointed with new furnishings, and rich, hardwood floors overlooking a private screened lanai and a peaceful natural preserve. The upgraded kitchen offers granite counter tops and a breakfast bar. The upstairs master suite has high vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and the master bathroom features dual sinks and a custom frameless glass shower. The Milano Development is located in North Naples near luxury golf clubs like Mediterra, Talis Park, and Tiburón and offers amenities that include a geo-thermal pool and spa, cabana, lighted tennis courts, lighted basketball court, walking and biking paths, and barbecue grills. Close to Mercato, upscale shopping and dining, the beaches, I-75 and downtown Bonita Springs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15621 Marcello CIR have any available units?
15621 Marcello CIR has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15621 Marcello CIR have?
Some of 15621 Marcello CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15621 Marcello CIR currently offering any rent specials?
15621 Marcello CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15621 Marcello CIR pet-friendly?
No, 15621 Marcello CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 15621 Marcello CIR offer parking?
Yes, 15621 Marcello CIR offers parking.
Does 15621 Marcello CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15621 Marcello CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15621 Marcello CIR have a pool?
Yes, 15621 Marcello CIR has a pool.
Does 15621 Marcello CIR have accessible units?
No, 15621 Marcello CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 15621 Marcello CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15621 Marcello CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 15621 Marcello CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15621 Marcello CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 15621 Marcello CIR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity