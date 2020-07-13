15621 Marcello CIR

Amenities

Beautiful townhouse in a great North Naples location! Light and bright, this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with attached garage features an open floor plan with 1,580 square feet. Luxuriously appointed with new furnishings, and rich, hardwood floors overlooking a private screened lanai and a peaceful natural preserve. The upgraded kitchen offers granite counter tops and a breakfast bar. The upstairs master suite has high vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and the master bathroom features dual sinks and a custom frameless glass shower. The Milano Development is located in North Naples near luxury golf clubs like Mediterra, Talis Park, and Tiburón and offers amenities that include a geo-thermal pool and spa, cabana, lighted tennis courts, lighted basketball court, walking and biking paths, and barbecue grills. Close to Mercato, upscale shopping and dining, the beaches, I-75 and downtown Bonita Springs.