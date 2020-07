Amenities

88 Yacht club Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Bayou Views - This beautiful two-story home boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, 2/5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The kitchen offers granite countertops, gorgeous rich espresso cabinets and stainless appliances. Upstairs you'll find a large master suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms and an additional full bathroom.

Being located directly across the street from the Cinco Bayou provides water views and you can be at the public boat ramp in 3 minutes.

Call today for a private viewing of this spectacular home!



(RLNE5909953)