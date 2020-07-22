31 Apartments for rent in Brent, FL with washer-dryers

Apartment List
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Brent offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and fi... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
8137 Stonebrook Dr
8137 Stonebrook Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Cute & Spacious Open concept Townhouse - Property Id: 82770 2 Bdrm 1.5 Bath 2 story Townhouse. Spacious, Quiet & Cute!! 1200 SF. home...New carpet & Vinyl throughout. New counter in Kitchen.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
West Highlands
1000
1000 Hollywood Avenue, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 sqft
RESORT STYLE LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL CONDO COMPLEX!!! Excellent and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, recently renovated apartment at the luxurious Marquesa Condo Community. Full size washer and dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7171 N 9TH AVE
7171 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1006 sqft
This 2-bedroom Condo convenient to everything that makes living in Northeast Pensacola so popular. The large living with new carpet & a cozy fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated May 12 at 09:25 AM
1 Unit Available
Town Square Condominiums
5051 Grande Drive D-1
5051 Grande Drive, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1509 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Town Square! - Lots of upgrades! Tile entry. Living room with laminate flooring, fireplace & ceiling fan. Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & pantry.

1 of 15

Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Newport Place
3008 BRIGANTINE DR
3008 Brigantine Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
888 sqft
Cute and Cozy Cottage style home located in Newport Place subdivision. This home features a large living and dining area with vaulted ceiling.
Results within 5 miles of Brent
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
6 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
9 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Oaks
5735 Avenida Marina
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! - Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2407 West Gonzalez Street
2407 West Gonzalez Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
Nicely updated open floor plan with fresh paint and original hardwood floors throughout! Kitchen has lots of counter space with breakfast bar and a pantry. Bathroom is spacious with laundry area and the Washer and Dryer are included.

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 04:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1915 East Lee Street
1915 East Lee Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1900 sqft
Spacious 3/2 with 1,900 sq ft in the heart of East Hill.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Sharon Park
10251 WALBRIDGE ST
10251 Walbridge Street, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
925 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom brick home located off 10 mile Rd. close to I-10. This home is on a nice sized lot and features a 1 car garage and small covered front porch.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1014 W GREGORY
1014 West Gregory Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1130 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath cottage in Downtown Pensacola!! 3 blocks to Garden St. and 1.5 miles to Blue Wahoos Baseball Stadium. This home has been updated with new kitchen and bathroom cabinets.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Beach Haven
401 LOWNDE AVE
401 Lownde Avenue, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2504 sqft
Unobstructed view of Bayou Grande! Beautiful waterview home with lots of upgrades. Fully furnished. Tile entry downstairs. Hardwood floors on main living level.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1606 N BAYLEN ST
1606 North Baylen Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1634 sqft
Fabulous Downtown Pensacola duplex!! Your opportunity to lease the downstairs of this remodeled, historic Pensacola duplex tucked in North Hill.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1100 E BOBE ST
1100 East Bobe Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in East Hill. This house is situated on a large corner lot with a fenced in back yard that has a spacious exterior storage shed.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Lexington Square
6457 TIPPIN AVE
6457 Tippin Avenue, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1628 sqft
Beautifully maintained two story townhouse with fully equipped kitchen. Inside laundry with washer and dryer. Fenced yard. Park across the street. Great location!

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1500 E JOHNSON AVE
1500 East Johnson Avenue, Ferry Pass, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1078 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs condo in Lake Chateau. View of serene lake from several vantage points will make you fall in love with this unit. Once inside the upgrades and attention to detail will seal the deal.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pensacola
327 N REUS ST
327 N Reus St, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1060 sqft
This fully furnished Executive 2 bedroom-2 bath - 1060 sq ft.home is 4 blocks from Palafox St. One year minimum lease agreement required.

1 of 16

Last updated May 12 at 09:25 AM
1 Unit Available
Town Square Condominiums
5051 Grande Drive D-1
5051 Grande Drive, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1509 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Town Square! - Lots of upgrades! Tile entry. Living room with laminate flooring, fireplace & ceiling fan. Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & pantry.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Tillman Cove
1779 Tillman Ln
1779 Tillman Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2039 sqft
3BR/2BA pool with in-ground pool - Come enjoy your backyard paradise! This 3BR/2BA beauty has an open floor plan. The family room has a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, full equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook.

1 of 18

Last updated March 12 at 04:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Southbay
1916 SOUTHWIND CIR
1916 Southwind Cir, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1705 sqft
POOL HOME! INTERIOR FEATURES include: Living Room has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, fireplace ~ Kitchen features tile floors and includes a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Island, and an Eat-in Breakfast Nook ~ Master Bedroom with adjoining
Results within 10 miles of Brent

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Coral Village
1017 Antigua Circle
1017 Antigua Circle, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1425 sqft
1017 Antigua Circle Available 07/24/20 Updated 3/2 Near NAS - With new paint and new flooring this 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is ready for you to call it home. This home is conveniently located in close proximity to shopping and NAS Pensacola.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Harvesters
401 LAKEVIEW AVE
401 Lakeview Avenue, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1400 sqft
Very nice home wood burning fireplace, large deck in the back, wood look laminate flooring in most of the house and carpet in the master bedroom, Washer and dryer if included but not maintained

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
9902 CALI LN
9902 Cali Ln, Escambia County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,326
2593 sqft
Available for lease, but still under construction. This home to be completed end of August Rock Ridge is a fabulous NEW rental community offering BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. Great amenities such as lawn care and 24/7 Maintenance.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Brent, FL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Brent offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Brent. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Brent can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

