Apartment List
/
FL
/
big coppitt key
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:29 PM

13 Furnished Apartments for rent in Big Coppitt Key, FL

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Del Mar BLVD
3 Del Mar Boulevard, Big Coppitt Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
Fully Furnished. 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom single family home. On the water. Boat ramp close by and plenty of storage for the boats and a car under the house. Pet Friendly. Open Kitchen and Living room, Balcony off the Living room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435
55 Boca Chica Road, Big Coppitt Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
738 sqft
55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435 Available 09/01/20 One Bedroom One Bathroom Fully Furnished September 1, 2020 until March 31, 2021 - This one bedroom one bathroom is located in Seaside resort a beautiful waterfront gated community in Geiger Key 6 miles
Results within 5 miles of Big Coppitt Key

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19 Golf Club Dr 2
19 Golf Club Drive, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
870 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/05/20 Fully Furnished Home 2BR 1.5 BA on Golf Course - Property Id: 203002 Fully Furnished (option for unfurnished) In gated community with two pools and gym. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

1 of 22

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
6 Kingfisher
6 Kingfisher Lane, Key West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1240 sqft
6 Kingfisher Available 04/16/20 6 MONTH Rental - Picture Perfect 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home At Key West Golf Club - Available now through mid-October. This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single-family home is located in the Key West Golf Club Community.
Results within 10 miles of Big Coppitt Key

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
205 Golf Club Drive
205 Golf Club Drive, Key West, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
6 MONTH RENTAL! Beautifully Furnished 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in the Sanctuary of the Key West Golf Community - This beautifully furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in the exclusive Sanctuary of the Golf Course community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3521 Flagler Ave
3521 Flagler Avenue, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
1029 sqft
3521 Flagler Ave Available 07/13/20 Single Family Home with Private Pool - Furnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with a Den - This fully furnished home has it all. Centrally located in New Town and close to everything Key West has to offer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1901 S.Roosevelt Blvd #205E
1901 South Roosevelt Boulevard, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1081 sqft
1901 S.Roosevelt Blvd #205E Available 07/15/20 AVAILABLE JUL 15TH/ 1 YEAR LEASE 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Ocean View Condo at La Brisa - COMPLETELY FURNISHED! AVAILABLE JULY 15TH, 2020.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103
2601 South Roosevelt Boulevard, Key West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103 Available 06/17/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Furnished Beach Front Condo available 0617/20 - 12/17/20 - Key West by the Sea Rentals & Sales, Inc.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1315 Reynolds Street
1315 Reynolds Street, Key West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
595 sqft
6 MONTH Rental - Adorable Furnished Casa Marina 1/1 Cottage - Available early June 2020 thru mid-December 2020. Move right into this cozy, adorable 1/1 cottage located in a lovely Casa marina neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2635 Gulfview Drive
2635 Gulfview Drive, Key West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,350
1800 sqft
2635 Gulfview Drive Available 08/13/20 Fully Furnished 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Home with Pool and Open Water Views - This beautiful and spacious home has it all.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1405 Duncan Street Front
1405 Duncan Street, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1150 sqft
The Duncan House - Property Id: 295973 Charming , beautiful 2 bedroom/ 1 1/2 baths cottage in the middle of old town Key West. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295973 Property Id 295973 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5841418)

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1121 Southard St
1121 Southard Street, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1080 sqft
1121 Southard St Available 05/19/20 Beautifully furnished 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with a private pool in Old Town - This beautiful 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath fully furnished home with a private pool is located in the heart of Old Town.

1 of 6

Last updated April 1 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
906-2 Truman Ave
906 Truman Ave, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
906-2 Truman Ave Available 04/10/20 2 Bedroom 2 bath Partially Furnished Home in Old Town with Shared Pool - This great first floor 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment is located in Old Town, close to everything Key West has to offer.

Similar Pages

Big Coppitt Key Apartments with BalconyBig Coppitt Key Apartments with ParkingBig Coppitt Key Apartments with Pool
Big Coppitt Key Apartments with Washer-DryerBig Coppitt Key Dog Friendly Apartments
Big Coppitt Key Furnished ApartmentsBig Coppitt Key Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Marathon, FLBig Pine Key, FL
Key West, FL