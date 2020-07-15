Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:17 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Beverly Beach, FL with gyms

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
42 Nautilus Dr
42 Nautilus Drive, Beverly Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1140 sqft
Beautiful property for rent ! Short term ! Great for a part time beach getaway in Florida paradise living.
Results within 1 mile of Beverly Beach

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
70 Southlake Dr
70 Southlake Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1771 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with two car garage home in the prestigious gated Community of Grand Haven. Tile and carpet throughout. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and granite counter-tops and island.
Results within 5 miles of Beverly Beach

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
45 Riverview Bend S #1941
45 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1171 sqft
45 Riverview Bend S #1941 Available 08/01/20 Intracoastal Living - Beautiful Corner unit condo! The Tidelands community features two swimming pools and spas, a fitness center and a clubhouse with billiards room, tennis courts, basketball courts,

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
200 S Riverview Bend
200 Riverview Bnd S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1159 sqft
First floor, 3 bedroom - 2 full bath, end unit with 1,159 sq. ft. of living area, and a 1 car, attached garage. Nice, lake view from Living Room and Lani. The unit features full Kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, and abundant cabinet space.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
55 S Riverview Bend
55 Riverview Bnd S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
2007 sqft
Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1200 Canopy Walk Lane
1200 Canopy Walk Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
Bright and airy top floor END unit. Sliding doors from both the living room & master overlooking the pond & preserve area (watch the osprey and eagle fish in your backyard!). Master seperate from 2nd & 3rd bedroom for privacy.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
55 Riverview Bnd S Unit 2022
55 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
2007 sqft
Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3580 S S Ocean Shore Blvd
3580 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1545 sqft
Features an oceanfront pool and tennis courts. Enjoy a settng of beautifully landscaped grounds and a playground of sandy beach. Enjoy spectacular ocean views.
Results within 10 miles of Beverly Beach
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
22 Units Available
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,141
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1280 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to Seminole Woods and Flagler County Airport. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs in bathrooms, attached garages and bay windows. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
5 Units Available
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1301 sqft
Situated in Indian Trails with easy access to I-95. Pet-friendly apartments with screened-in patios in a community with a hammock lounge, off-leash dog park and wildlife observation stations. Residents enjoy complimentary outdoor equipment rentals.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3580 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3580 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1545 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Large Corner Unit on 1st Floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bath nicely furnished available for short term rent. Walk right out your living room onto a huge open patio and community pool.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1200 Cinnamon Beach Way
1200 Cinnamon Beach Way, Flagler County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1344 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Our condo is located just a short walk from the two Cinnamon beach clubhouses. The Ocean Clubhouse, designed with adults in mind, offers a secluded environment.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
85 Riverview Bend
85 Riverview Bnd S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely, two bedroom, two bath, fourth floor unit, with a cozy, secluded balcony. The spacious Kitchen has a full appliances and the unit.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
60 Surfview Dr
60 East Collector Road, Flagler County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1640 sqft
This Condo has the Most Amazing View from the 7th floor. Oceanfront clubhouse and pool. Lots of walking trails, fitness room, tennis courts and day docks. Surf Club III has all the amenities you are looking for without leaving your home.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
15 Riverview Bnd N Unit 212
15 Riverview Bend N, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1636 sqft
Elegant three bedroom, two bathroom town home in the luxurious gated community of the Tidelands. This home offers tiled and carpeted flooring throughout. A formal dining room, well-laid out kitchen with breakfast nook and granite counter tops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Beverly Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Beverly Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

