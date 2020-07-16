13213 Airway Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

This exceptional 2016 home is located at one of the most desirable FLY-IN communities in the south. Sandy Creek Airpark is located near Panama City Florida and is close to one of the Worlds Most Beautiful Beaches. Inside the home you'll find a spacious great room in the open style plan that flows from the vast kitchen to the huge covered screened porch.



The oversize garage also has an EXTRA storage room with built-in shelving.

Air Craft Hanger can be rented for $150 a month.



The home was built with the highest attention to quality and detail from the high ceilings and crown moldings down to the textured hickory engineered wood flooring. The spacious kitchen is detailed in natural maple cabinets and seamless Livingstone solid surface countertops. A large angular island features a rimless undercounter stainless sink and dishwasher. The stainless appliances are Samsung including refrigerator, induction range, microwave/exhaust hood, trash compactor and a Jenn-air indoor grill. To the left of the great room is the large master bedroom which has a beautiful trayed ceiling. Passing twin walk-in closets you find a large master bathroom with full length elevated dual vanities and a makeup counter. On the opposite wall is a large glass enclosed shower and a separate deep garden tub. Beyond the master bath, you have convenient access to the laundry room, the foyer and the garage. The home has engineered wood flooring in the common areas with carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms and laundry. Many other upgrades and amenities include an upgraded air conditioning and air cleaner system, a finished oversized garage with overhead storage and a large storage room, a 24KW Generac backup generator.



If you are looking for a beautiful upscale fly-in community or just a quiet subdivision with lots of space, this is an outstanding property that you need to see.

For interested parties, please complete an online application at www.rentalhomespc.com - no applications fees until you view and decide to move forward, then $30 per persons over 18yrs. Our office will contact you to arrange for a viewing.