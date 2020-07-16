All apartments in Bay County
13213 Airway Street

13213 Airway Street · (850) 348-1673
Location

13213 Airway Street, Bay County, FL 32404
Sandy Creek Air Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2049 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This exceptional 2016 home is located at one of the most desirable FLY-IN communities in the south. Sandy Creek Airpark is located near Panama City Florida and is close to one of the Worlds Most Beautiful Beaches. Inside the home you'll find a spacious great room in the open style plan that flows from the vast kitchen to the huge covered screened porch.

The oversize garage also has an EXTRA storage room with built-in shelving.
Air Craft Hanger can be rented for $150 a month.

The home was built with the highest attention to quality and detail from the high ceilings and crown moldings down to the textured hickory engineered wood flooring. The spacious kitchen is detailed in natural maple cabinets and seamless Livingstone solid surface countertops. A large angular island features a rimless undercounter stainless sink and dishwasher. The stainless appliances are Samsung including refrigerator, induction range, microwave/exhaust hood, trash compactor and a Jenn-air indoor grill. To the left of the great room is the large master bedroom which has a beautiful trayed ceiling. Passing twin walk-in closets you find a large master bathroom with full length elevated dual vanities and a makeup counter. On the opposite wall is a large glass enclosed shower and a separate deep garden tub. Beyond the master bath, you have convenient access to the laundry room, the foyer and the garage. The home has engineered wood flooring in the common areas with carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms and laundry. Many other upgrades and amenities include an upgraded air conditioning and air cleaner system, a finished oversized garage with overhead storage and a large storage room, a 24KW Generac backup generator.

If you are looking for a beautiful upscale fly-in community or just a quiet subdivision with lots of space, this is an outstanding property that you need to see.
For interested parties, please complete an online application at www.rentalhomespc.com - no applications fees until you view and decide to move forward, then $30 per persons over 18yrs. Our office will contact you to arrange for a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13213 Airway Street have any available units?
13213 Airway Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13213 Airway Street have?
Some of 13213 Airway Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13213 Airway Street currently offering any rent specials?
13213 Airway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13213 Airway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13213 Airway Street is pet friendly.
Does 13213 Airway Street offer parking?
Yes, 13213 Airway Street offers parking.
Does 13213 Airway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13213 Airway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13213 Airway Street have a pool?
No, 13213 Airway Street does not have a pool.
Does 13213 Airway Street have accessible units?
No, 13213 Airway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13213 Airway Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13213 Airway Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 13213 Airway Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13213 Airway Street has units with air conditioning.
