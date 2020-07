Amenities

I-10 Frontage. Fantastic Commercial Opportunity in growing area. Prime Development Opportunity located at I-10 Interchange in the NE Quadrant at SR 228. The proposed Midpoint Parkway Project is within close proximity. Vehicles exiting I-10 at SR 228 in route to the proposed Midpoint Parkway Project would pass directly past this interchange. The NW quadrant of this interchange is anchored by a Walmart and additional retail.