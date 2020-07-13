/
apartments under 900
21 Apartments under $900 for rent in Wilmington, DE
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Harlan
Pebble HIll
3400 Miller Rd, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$890
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pebble Hill Apartments are an escape from city life allowing one to live in a community that provides a comfortable and gracious lifestyle, yet our convenient location keeps you close to everything.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
8 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
18 Units Available
Edgemoor
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$890
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1500 sqft
Newly renovated and under new management, Woods Edge offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Wilmington, Delaware.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Cool Spring-Tilton Park
811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2
811 North Van Buren Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$895
Cool Springs Rental, Available Now - Cool Springs/Trolley Square second floor apartment, available now. One bedroom, one bath unit with Central AC, off street parking and within walking distance of Cool Spring Park and Reservoir.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Bayard Square
13 S BROOM STREET
13 South Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$875
1650 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom apartment on first floor, separate entrance, hardwood floors, washer/dryer on site, eat-in kitchen, convenient to public transportation, close to shopping and entertainment, call today for our showing schedule or visit us on the
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Triangle
604 W 20TH STREET
604 West 20th Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$895
2600 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor, secure building, great block, call our office for showing schedule
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Triangle
606 W 20TH STREET
606 West 20th Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$895
2575 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom apartment on 3rd floor, secure building, on great block, call for our showing schedule
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Trinity Vicinity
901 North Jefferson Street - A
901 N Jefferson St, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$850
2575 sqft
Includes hardwood flooring and hot water heating. Unit sits on a 2575 sq ft lot.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Hilltop
503 N RODNEY STREET
503 North Rodney Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$850
3525 sqft
Cozy 1BR apt in secure building, close to everything, spacious rooms, on bus line, ready immediately call for a showing or visit us on the web, Section 8 welcome ~ Hope to hear from you soon!!!
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Hilltop
201 N BROOM STREET
201 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$750
2625 sqft
1BR apt in secure building, spacious rooms, front porch, on bus route, great view of the city, call for a showing 302-762-3757 or visit us on the web at www.elmproperties.netSection 8 and DHAP welcome - Give us a call today!!!
1 of 8
Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
East Side
419 E 9TH STREET
419 East 9th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$895
750 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom unit on 9th St, very close to Riverfront shopping, entertainment and transportation, contact our office for showing schedule or visit us on line for additional information. Section 8 welcome
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
1302 North French Street - E
1302 North French Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedroom, updated kitchen with living room and full bathroom, unit has central a/c and secured entrance. Located just 1 block from Rodney Square and the Bank of America business campus.
Results within 1 mile of Wilmington
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Pennrose
3914 North Market Street - 2
3914 North Market Street, Edgemoor, DE
2 Bedrooms
$900
3920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garage is not part of lease. 3920 sq ft in total. Garage is not part of lease. 4 units within building.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
18 1/2 Valley rd
18 1/2 Valley Rd, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$825
500 sqft
Very large one bedroom (could possible be used as a 2 bedroom), with a living room. Upstairs apartment Multi-family apartment building
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
41 S Dupont Rd 1
41 S DuPont Rd, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$900
Renovated 2 BR - Property Id: 234841 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234841 Property Id 234841 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5922612)
Results within 5 miles of Wilmington
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
201 Marsh Lane
201 Marsh Lane, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$700
1 sqft
Send this listing to your phone for free! Msg: D6V5 To: This is a beautiful furnished room. There is a private entrance with off street parking. Washer and dryer in the unit. High speed internet and all utilities are included.
Results within 10 miles of Wilmington
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
5 Units Available
Buckman Village
Keystone Apartments
3200 West 9th Street, Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
575 sqft
Keystone Village, a quiet community in the heart of Chester. Professionally managed and maintained garden-style apartments with EASY-Access to I-95 & US322. Schedule your tour today!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated May 19 at 12:34pm
34 Units Available
Castlebrook Apartments
550 S Dupont Pkwy, New Castle, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$856
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
977 sqft
Cozy apartments with ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Minutes from Wilmington Airport. Run errands at nearby Governors Square Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
19 Units Available
Korman Residential at the Villas
21 Villas Dr, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$849
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
903 sqft
Close to Highway 273 and the Christina River. Modern apartment homes with kitchen appliances, air conditioning and a patio/balcony. Recently renovated. Community offers a pool, a gym and on-site laundry.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
229 Ward Street
229 Ward Street, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1280 sqft
Recently Remodeled 3BD/1BA - Available 5/1/18. $850/month. Tenant responsible for all utilities. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3846000)
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
603 Lloyd St
603 Lloyd Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! - Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! Rent: $725/month Available: Today PROPERTY FEATURES Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Lease Duration: 1-2 Years (flexible term) Deposit:
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
927 W 7th St
927 West 7th Street, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1232 sqft
Spacious rehabbed three bedroom house in City of Chester. Home has carpet throughout the property. Kitchen features brand new cabinets, Washer and drier hookups in basement. Home is very bright and has a wide open floor plan.
