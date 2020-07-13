Apartment List
/
DE
/
smyrna
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:38 AM

6 Apartments for rent in Smyrna, DE with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Smyrna apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
235 TRACER DRIVE
235 Tracer Drive, Clayton, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1757 sqft
235 Tracer Drive is seeking a new tenant! This lovely home in Huntington Mills of Clayton, Delaware has three (3) bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and spacious indoor and outdoor spaces.

1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
490 DUCK CREEK RD
490 Duck Creek Road, Clayton, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1840 sqft
Luxury end unit town house that has been completely remodeled with 2.5 baths and 3 bedrooms; the master bedroom has 9x7 a walk in closet and private master bathroom. All kitchen appliances are new stainless steel, with a beautiful granite tops.
Results within 10 miles of Smyrna
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
5 Units Available
Village of Westover
Village Of Westover
120 Pennington Pl, Dover, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfort is key at Village of Westover Apartment Homes in Dover, DE.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
22 Units Available
Leander Lakes Luxury Apartment Homes
100 Isabelle Isle Dover, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1386 sqft
Welcome to Leander Lakes Luxury Apartment Homes! Located in Dover, DE, this upscale community is focused on allowing you to relax while everything is taken care of for you.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
104 PERIWINKLE DRIVE
104 Periwinkle Drive, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1112 sqft
Outstanding two bedroom town home with a one car garage, it has granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. It is located in west Dover close to many amenities and not far from Dover AFB. Apply today!

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
419 ANN MOORE STREET
419 Anne Moore Street, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Two story duplex in the Eden Hill community. Three bedrooms, two and half baths, detached 1 car garage. Convenient location, close to the restaurants, stores, and hospital. Easy access to POW/MIA Parkwya, 12 and 1rds.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Smyrna, DE

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Smyrna apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENewark, DEWest Chester, PABel Air South, MDDover, DEEdgewood, MDCamden, NJAberdeen, MDChester, PAVineland, NJ
Glassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJBear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNew Castle, DEElkton, MDStevensville, MDGloucester City, NJDrexel Hill, PAPaoli, PA
Chester, MDKennett Square, PAEdgemoor, DEEaston, MDBel Air North, MDMillsboro, DEBel Air, MDHavre de Grace, MDChestertown, MDPine Hill, NJPaulsboro, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
University of Delaware