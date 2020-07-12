Apartment List
DE
dover
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Dover, DE with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dover apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Village of Westover
Village Of Westover
120 Pennington Pl, Dover, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfort is key at Village of Westover Apartment Homes in Dover, DE.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
22 Units Available
Leander Lakes Luxury Apartment Homes
100 Isabelle Isle Dover, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1386 sqft
Welcome to Leander Lakes Luxury Apartment Homes! Located in Dover, DE, this upscale community is focused on allowing you to relax while everything is taken care of for you.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Rising Sun-Lebanon
Eagle Meadows Apartments
4666 Carolina Ave, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
989 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,760
1468 sqft
Just a few minutes from Routes 13 and 1 and near Dover Air Force Base. On-site playground, dog park and gym. Recently renovated apartments featuring extra storage, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
104 PERIWINKLE DRIVE
104 Periwinkle Drive, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1112 sqft
Outstanding two bedroom town home with a one car garage, it has granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. It is located in west Dover close to many amenities and not far from Dover AFB. Apply today!

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
419 ANN MOORE STREET
419 Anne Moore Street, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Two story duplex in the Eden Hill community. Three bedrooms, two and half baths, detached 1 car garage. Convenient location, close to the restaurants, stores, and hospital. Easy access to POW/MIA Parkwya, 12 and 1rds.
Results within 5 miles of Dover

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Rising Sun-Lebanon
367 MARSHVIEW TERRACE N
367 N Marshview Ter, Rising Sun-Lebanon, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2400 sqft
If you are searching for a rental property in the award winning school district of Caesar Rodney then look no further. This is a well taken cared of home with 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath with a full basement.

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Rising Sun-Lebanon
229 QUAIL LANDING CIRCLE
229 Quail Landing Cir, Rising Sun-Lebanon, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2600 sqft
Beautiful rental with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage and full unfinished basement with walkout access. This beautiful home located in the desired Caesar Rodney School District.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
4 PARK LANE
4 Park Lane, Kent County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Are you looking for an affordable Rental in the Caesar Rodney district? Well look no more this unit is a 3 bedroom 1 bath in Briar Park. Conveniently located close to shopping centers, walmart, restaurants and 5 miles away from DAFB.
Results within 10 miles of Dover

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
235 TRACER DRIVE
235 Tracer Drive, Clayton, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1757 sqft
235 Tracer Drive is seeking a new tenant! This lovely home in Huntington Mills of Clayton, Delaware has three (3) bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and spacious indoor and outdoor spaces.

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
490 DUCK CREEK RD
490 Duck Creek Road, Clayton, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1840 sqft
Luxury end unit town house that has been completely remodeled with 2.5 baths and 3 bedrooms; the master bedroom has 9x7 a walk in closet and private master bathroom. All kitchen appliances are new stainless steel, with a beautiful granite tops.
City Guide for Dover, DE

Welcome to Dover, the land of slot machines, NASCAR races, and the Dover Air Force Base... not to mention the state capital. Yes, it's an all-American (or all-Delaware-ican) kind of city, so stick around and we'll give you the low down on Dover rentals.

Life in Dover is good. Cost of living is low, the local colleges keep things interesting, and there are plenty of challenging and scenic golf courses around the city. Rentals come in a wide variety, too. From ranch houses to row homes, high rises with river views to lakefront apartment complexes and downtown duplexes, there are lots of places to choose from. Inexpensive apartments rent for as low as $500, but these will are sometimes small and not very charming. In the $700 to $1,000 range, there are plenty of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in good neighborhoods, with lots of amenities and space to spare. Or, if you are looking for a house with a yard, there are plenty of rental homes in the $800 - $1,600 range.

Now, let’s talk amenities. Perks like fitness centers, business centers, pools, club houses, laundry facilities, and playgrounds are very common. The Lake Club Apartments feature the added amenities of fishing and boating, with boat parking and extra storage space available. Or, you can get a luxury apartment with an even longer list of extra amenities, such as hot tubs, breakfast bars, resort-style pools, game rooms, and community events. You can also find townhomes and row homes with convenient extras, such as a washer and dryer in the unit, a yard, a fireplace, and a basement.

If your pets weigh less than 40 pounds, then feel free to bring them along. However, if you have a bigger dog (or a really, really big cat), then finding a rental will be much more difficult. So, be sure to call and confirm the pet policy before setting your heart on any of these great rentals.

So, that's the Dover life in a nutshell. Good luck and happy hunting!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dover, DE

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dover apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

