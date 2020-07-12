9 Apartments for rent in Dover, DE with parking
Welcome to Dover, the land of slot machines, NASCAR races, and the Dover Air Force Base... not to mention the state capital. Yes, it's an all-American (or all-Delaware-ican) kind of city, so stick around and we'll give you the low down on Dover rentals.
Life in Dover is good. Cost of living is low, the local colleges keep things interesting, and there are plenty of challenging and scenic golf courses around the city. Rentals come in a wide variety, too. From ranch houses to row homes, high rises with river views to lakefront apartment complexes and downtown duplexes, there are lots of places to choose from. Inexpensive apartments rent for as low as $500, but these will are sometimes small and not very charming. In the $700 to $1,000 range, there are plenty of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in good neighborhoods, with lots of amenities and space to spare. Or, if you are looking for a house with a yard, there are plenty of rental homes in the $800 - $1,600 range.
Now, let’s talk amenities. Perks like fitness centers, business centers, pools, club houses, laundry facilities, and playgrounds are very common. The Lake Club Apartments feature the added amenities of fishing and boating, with boat parking and extra storage space available. Or, you can get a luxury apartment with an even longer list of extra amenities, such as hot tubs, breakfast bars, resort-style pools, game rooms, and community events. You can also find townhomes and row homes with convenient extras, such as a washer and dryer in the unit, a yard, a fireplace, and a basement.
If your pets weigh less than 40 pounds, then feel free to bring them along. However, if you have a bigger dog (or a really, really big cat), then finding a rental will be much more difficult. So, be sure to call and confirm the pet policy before setting your heart on any of these great rentals.
So, that's the Dover life in a nutshell. Good luck and happy hunting!
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dover apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.