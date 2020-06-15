All apartments in North Star
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

15 Harris Circle

15 Harris Circle · (302) 478-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15 Harris Circle, North Star, DE 19711

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 15 Harris Circle · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Charming Cape in Thistleberry Farms/Yorktowne - Great rental in the sought after development of Thistleberry Farms with North Star Elementary feeder pattern. This 5 Bedrooms, 2.1 baths property sits on .62 acres with a fenced in yard. Features include first floor master bedroom and finished basement. Enjoy entertaining on the outside deck.

Special Remarks: 1)No pets permitted 2)No smoking permitted 3)Tenant responsible for all utilities including water and sewer 3)Tenant responsible for lawn care, snow removal, trash removal 4)Tenant to abide by all deed restrictions 5)Tenant to use area rugs in high traffic areas of wood floors, floor protectors under furniture resting on hardwood 6)Tenant to provide proof of renters' insurance at time of possession 7)All occupants, ages 18 and older, will require criminal background check 8)Tenant responsible for all fines issued by County government, HOA or Maintenance Corporation from violation of regulations regarding the properties grounds, snow removal and the removal of trash

Leasing Requirements: Owner requires tenants with credit score of 625 or higher, satisfactory landlord references or mortgage payment history and a total household GROSS weekly income that equals the monthly rent, all occupants, ages 18 and older, will require criminal background check.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5597003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Harris Circle have any available units?
15 Harris Circle has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Harris Circle have?
Some of 15 Harris Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Harris Circle currently offering any rent specials?
15 Harris Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Harris Circle pet-friendly?
No, 15 Harris Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Star.
Does 15 Harris Circle offer parking?
Yes, 15 Harris Circle does offer parking.
Does 15 Harris Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Harris Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Harris Circle have a pool?
No, 15 Harris Circle does not have a pool.
Does 15 Harris Circle have accessible units?
No, 15 Harris Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Harris Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Harris Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Harris Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15 Harris Circle has units with air conditioning.
