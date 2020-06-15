15 Harris Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Cape in Thistleberry Farms/Yorktowne - Great rental in the sought after development of Thistleberry Farms with North Star Elementary feeder pattern. This 5 Bedrooms, 2.1 baths property sits on .62 acres with a fenced in yard. Features include first floor master bedroom and finished basement. Enjoy entertaining on the outside deck.



Special Remarks: 1)No pets permitted 2)No smoking permitted 3)Tenant responsible for all utilities including water and sewer 3)Tenant responsible for lawn care, snow removal, trash removal 4)Tenant to abide by all deed restrictions 5)Tenant to use area rugs in high traffic areas of wood floors, floor protectors under furniture resting on hardwood 6)Tenant to provide proof of renters' insurance at time of possession 7)All occupants, ages 18 and older, will require criminal background check 8)Tenant responsible for all fines issued by County government, HOA or Maintenance Corporation from violation of regulations regarding the properties grounds, snow removal and the removal of trash



Leasing Requirements: Owner requires tenants with credit score of 625 or higher, satisfactory landlord references or mortgage payment history and a total household GROSS weekly income that equals the monthly rent, all occupants, ages 18 and older, will require criminal background check.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5597003)