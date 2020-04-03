All apartments in Middletown
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:38 PM

62 FRANKLIN DR

62 Franklin Drive · (866) 677-6937
Location

62 Franklin Drive, Middletown, DE 19709

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome located in very convenient Millbranch at Greenlawn. This Middletown community, located in the highly sought after Appoquinimink School District, is just minutes from shopping and recreation. This home has just been freshly painted throughout. Enjoy the spacious and open floor plan that this home has to offer. The large kitchen with adjoining dining area has sliders to a deck with steps down to the nicely landscaped rear yard. The finished basement includes a walk-out to the rear yard, recessed lighting plus a laundry room with storage and extra closet. Upstairs are 3 nice sized bedrooms. The Master Bedroom features a vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. Nicely maintained, great location. Put this one on your tour today!! Apply online at www.longandfoster.com, pay online. Awaiting Town of Middletown inspection to be done before move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

