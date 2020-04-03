62 FRANKLIN DR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome located in very convenient Millbranch at Greenlawn. This Middletown community, located in the highly sought after Appoquinimink School District, is just minutes from shopping and recreation. This home has just been freshly painted throughout. Enjoy the spacious and open floor plan that this home has to offer. The large kitchen with adjoining dining area has sliders to a deck with steps down to the nicely landscaped rear yard. The finished basement includes a walk-out to the rear yard, recessed lighting plus a laundry room with storage and extra closet. Upstairs are 3 nice sized bedrooms. The Master Bedroom features a vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. Nicely maintained, great location. Put this one on your tour today!! Apply online at www.longandfoster.com, pay online. Awaiting Town of Middletown inspection to be done before move in.